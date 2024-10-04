15 International Candies We Wish Were In US Stores

Candy is the sweetest wake-up call for your taste buds. When a sugar rush hits your tongue, it's like a spark of saccharine bliss. In 2023, confectionery sales in the U.S. reached a record high of $48 billion, per the National Confectioners Association, and according to its 2024 State of Treating report, sales are projected to reach $61 billion by 2028. Americans clearly have a severe case of the sweet tooth. From chocolates in heart-shaped boxes to the nameless sweets in grandma's glass bowl, candy is an indelible part of everyday life.

Surplus of sugary options aside, there are countries around the world that make candy that's just as tasty and arguably superior to the stuff we have already. For example, Switzerland and Belgium produce some of the best chocolate in the world, hands down. And nothing brings out your inner child like the colorful array of candy you'll find across Asia, or the spicy-sweet confections of Central America. There is no shortage of ways to get your sweet fix, but without a plane ticket or budget for inflated reseller prices, you may find it hard to get your hands on certain candies from across the pond or the Pacific. American candy-philes can always dream, though, so here is a list of international candy flavors we wish we had on store shelves in the U.S.