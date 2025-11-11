The Best Budget-Friendly Comfort Meals Straight Out Of The '70s And '80s

If you grew up in the '70s or '80s and were lucky enough to have a big family dinner every night, your parents probably rotated through the same classic dishes each week. Busy parents would often have a collection of recipes in an old-school recipe box that they knew their household would enjoy. Looking back on those meals now, you might have a sense of longing or nostalgia for simpler times.

While there are some retro dishes we're glad aren't popular anymore, others endure due to their simplicity, cost-efficiency, or ability to evoke fond memories. You can recreate those memories now by revisiting some of the budget-friendly comfort meals from your childhood. We've assembled 15 of the most iconic dishes that budget-conscious families in the U.S. ate for dinner in the '70s and '80s that are still popular now.

Start bookmarking some recipes and update your shopping list, because you are going to want to take a trip down memory lane by incorporating some of these into your weekly dinner menu rotation. Whether you plan to turn them into more upscale versions of childhood favorites, or are looking for ways to cut grocery costs by making dinners that will last for more than just one night, you're sure to see something that sparks your interest.