As the air turns crisp outside, a warm, fragrant dinner makes perfect sense. We all have those favorite fall suppers that make us feel rooted. Simple enough to put together any day, yet refined enough to feel special. That's where this one-pot beef stroganoff recipe comes in — unfussy, filling, and brimming with taste.

The process begins with a good sear on strips of sirloin, just until they take on that crisped edge. The steak steps aside while onions and mushrooms saute in a few tablespoons of melted butter, turning soft and scented. A dusting of flour helps create a base before a splash of brandy lifts the browned bits from the pan, developing layers of flavor. Add broth, season with thyme, and soon you've got a sauce with body. A swirl of Dijon and sour cream lends creaminess, while the beef returns to the pot for a final warming through. Spoon it all over a bed of egg noodles and scatter parsley on top, and dinner is done in under an hour.

While it's a staple recipe now, stroganoff traces back to Russia's upper-class kitchens. Over time, the dish traveled beyond its origins, finding a place on tables across Europe and America. What began as an elegant preparation has since evolved into an household favorite, showing that the best recipes adapt with the times.