The Beef Stroganoff Mistake That's Costing You Huge Flavor

Once you get the hang of it, beef stroganoff isn't difficult to make. The one-pot meal follows the same steps — brown the meat and mushrooms, simmer the egg noodles in beef broth, and fold in the sour cream — to reveal a hearty dish at the end of the process. Although it's difficult to mess up, you may be making missteps with beef stroganoff that affect its flavor.

Overcooking the beef or not sauteing the mushrooms long enough are easy miscalculations that can crop up, but for Austin Stull, Executive Chef at The Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar in Chicago, the biggest mistake comes from what you leave out of the dish. "Use booze," he advises. "Using alcohol is a great way to infuse aromatics into your stroganoff or any other seared beef dish."

A splash of booze is the secret to richer beef stroganoff, and there are plenty of options that work well with the dish. Red wine is a classic steak pairing, and the velvety berry notes add a touch of sweetness to the dish. Cognac's spicy, oaky elements also do well to pull out the depth of beef stroganoff. Whichever booze you pick, make sure to add it towards the beginning of the cooking process. Deglazing the pan with the spirit after sauteing the alliums, gives the alcohol plenty of time to meld with the other ingredients.