The Best Type Of Mushrooms For The Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (And How To Cut Them)
Beef stroganoff is the epitome of a comfort dish, with every element of the meal contributing to its flavor. Although beef is the focal point of the recipe, we'd argue that the mushrooms bring an equally bold taste that stroganoff would be remiss without. Not all fungi can stand side-by-side with meat in such a rich dish, so we asked an expert for the best mushroom for beef stroganoff.
It's easy to get lost amidst the umami-rich meat and creamy sauce in beef stroganoff. To avoid this, Austin Stull, the executive chef at The Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar in Chicago, opts for something that easily stands out. "For stroganoff, or any stewed mushroom dish, I prefer cremini," he says. The mushrooms are earthy and meaty, enhancing the beef perfectly while also making a delicious meat-free option for vegan mushroom stroganoff. Along with their taste, creminis are an all-around great pick for such a hearty dish.
"They're cost-effective, and you can cut them thick and [they'll] hold up well against the heat while you're making the sauce," explains Stull. "Other mushrooms like oyster or maitake can still work, but they're best used to shine on their own." Both maitake and oyster mushrooms have spiced nuances that may get lost in the dish, with the latter offering a light flavor that doesn't match the robustness required for stroganoff. In contrast, cremini is woodsy and deep, with a firm texture that won't grow soggy when simmered in sauce.
Here's how to prepare mushrooms for beef stroganoff
Mushrooms bring an umami, earthy depth to beef stroganoff, as well as a tenderness that enhances the strips of beef and egg noodles. To get the best from the mushrooms, Stull stresses one tip to help master beef stroganoff. "It's imperative that you slice [the mushrooms] thick or cut [them] into quarters to maintain the consistency," he advises. "Nobody likes an overcooked mushroom!"
Having uniform pieces of the plants does make for a more fancy-looking beef stroganoff, but it also ensures that all the mushroom slices are cooked to perfection. If some slices are significantly larger than the others, they may not fully get tenderized during the cooking process. Additionally, when the creminis are added to the pans with onions or shallots, waiting on the oversized pieces to cook means that you may risk burning your alliums.
After rinsing your mushrooms, cut each one in half, then divide each half into two pieces to get quarters. Once they're all quartered, pat the mushrooms dry and add them to a pan with olive oil and onions to get a rich, caramelized flavor that will elevate your beef stroganoff.