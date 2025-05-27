How American Goulash Became A Midwestern Comfort Meal

Some may know it as American chop suey or chili mac, but in the Midwest, they pay homage to the true origins of the dish: Hungary. Dubbed American goulash, these days the dish is a one-pot pasta dinner typically made with elbow macaroni and ground beef, simmered in a chunky paprika-seasoned tomato sauce. Over in Hungary, goulash is more of a beef stew, also prepared in a tomato sauce but with onion, garlic, and, of course, paprika. The two dishes don't have much in common nowadays other than Hungary's signature spice, but the beloved Midwestern stew owes its existence to Hungary.

The country's trademark dish dates back more than a thousand years, and its traditions are still honored today. The recipe has gradually evolved over the years with dozens of variations all over the globe, but it's always associated with comfort food and, above all, prized for its affordability. Goulash, or gulyás, arrived in the U.S. sometime in the early 1900s, with the first American recipe printed some time between 1909 and 1914, and it's all thanks to Hungarian immigrants.

It was lauded for being so adaptable, as home cooks could tweak the recipe based on what was on its way out in the icebox or that week's sale on beef. Affordability was the top selling point at that time in America, especially in the Midwest. Between the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, the Midwest was struggling, and American goulash was a comforting salvation. As most nostalgic foods do, American goulash has remained a Midwestern favorite.