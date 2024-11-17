18 Best Ingredients To Add To Hamburger Helper

There are some days when the idea of cooking a whole dinner from scratch sounds nearly impossible. At the same time, you don't always want to order takeout — particularly if you're trying to watch what you spend. So, what's the solution? Hamburger Helper is one option. It's one of those meal ideas that's about as easy as they come since almost everything you need is in the box. Of course, you'll have to buy ground beef (or whatever other kind of ground meat you want to use) separately.

Advertisement

But did you know that you can add even more ingredients to upgrade a basic Hamburger Helper meal into something more appetizing and satiating? That's why we've collected this list of ingredients you might want to add to your Hamburger Helper the next time you're trying to get dinner on the table quickly. There's a good chance you have at least some of these ingredients in your pantry or fridge already. Why not use them to create a more delicious dinner? These are the best ingredients to add to your next batch of Hamburger Helper.