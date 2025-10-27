The Cheap '70s Comfort Sandwich That Has Became Luxurious Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s were a time for weird foods that defy the logic and taste buds of most modern individuals. Between molded savory gelatins, balls of cheese, and questionable canned goods, there's a lot that deserves to be left behind as a relic of history. One particular sandwich, however, has ridden the wave of popularity to transform from a cheap go-to meal into a luxurious dish. Better than a basic burger and much more messy, the humble sloppy Joe remains a cultural icon despite its controversial origins.

With a murky history that places its inception somewhere between 1910 and the early 1930s, the sandwich traditionally consists of a bun filled with cooked ground beef in a tomato sauce. In the 1940s and 1950s, it rose to prominence in American youth culture as a staple of school cafeterias. The advent of Manwich Original Sloppy Joe Sauce in 1969 set the stage for the sloppy Joe to skyrocket to foodie fame.

What was once considered a meal to satisfy those stretching their budget has evolved into a highly sought-after sandwich. These days, there are plenty of modifications, upgrades, and new takes on the classic recipe for a considerably more decadent treat. You can easily prepare your own at home and get creative with experimental culinary flourishes.