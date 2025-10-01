The Old-School Cheesy Chicken Dish That Deserves A Huge Comeback
There was a time when the casserole was king, and perhaps it was a better time. Looking backward with rose-tinted glasses, it's hard not to see those pans, steaming hot and fresh from the oven, as a perfect culinary moment. Some of the apparent perfection of these vintage chicken dishes no one seems to make anymore may be just nostalgia, but when it comes to one dish in particular, we don't think so. No, chicken Divan, a creamy and cheesy dish of chicken, broccoli, and (occasionally) almonds, is due for a return to the regular weeknight menu rotation.
Chicken Divan was first concocted at the Divan Parisien, a restaurant in the Chatham Hotel in New York City. However, the specific timing of its creation has been lost in history, and the exact recipe was always kept a secret by the chef. But, the dish gained such notoriety that over time it spread to other restaurants, then made an appearance in various cookbooks, and even graced the back of Campbell's soup cans.
Given the mystery of the original recipe, we can only speculate on what made the dish so special. These days there are many guesses out there, with each theory offering a unique variation on the recipe.
Indulge in nostalgia with a plate of creamy chicken Divan
As with many casseroles, the secret of chicken Divan's success was largely in its creamy sauce. Some assert that it was a simple bechamel — perhaps, laced with a splash of sherry — while others insist it was a Mornay, one of the many bechamel-based sauces. Regardless of the original recipe, for many, nostalgia may lead more clearly to derivative home recipes that relied on ingredients such as mayonnaise or condensed cream of chicken soup to achieve a similar creamy decadence.
Should you want to take your tastebuds on a trip through time, the choice is yours regarding which route to take. If you are looking for a dish more akin to the Divan Parisien original, we suggest this elevated chicken Divan recipe. It not only makes use of Mornay sauce, but even adds a touch more intrigue with a delicate hint of curry.
There's no shame in the classic condensed soup concoction, either, particularly if that's the variant of this famous recipe that you grew up eating. This option is the sort of meal that you can easily throw together after a long day at work, like one of those vintage casseroles that everyone used to eat. All this method requires is a few simple ingredients like chicken and broccoli as well a couple cans of condensed soup, and dinner will be on the table in no time. Whichever recipe you choose, you're in for a savory and sentimental supper.