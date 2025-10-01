The Old-School Cheesy Chicken Dish That Deserves A Huge Comeback

There was a time when the casserole was king, and perhaps it was a better time. Looking backward with rose-tinted glasses, it's hard not to see those pans, steaming hot and fresh from the oven, as a perfect culinary moment. Some of the apparent perfection of these vintage chicken dishes no one seems to make anymore may be just nostalgia, but when it comes to one dish in particular, we don't think so. No, chicken Divan, a creamy and cheesy dish of chicken, broccoli, and (occasionally) almonds, is due for a return to the regular weeknight menu rotation.

Chicken Divan was first concocted at the Divan Parisien, a restaurant in the Chatham Hotel in New York City. However, the specific timing of its creation has been lost in history, and the exact recipe was always kept a secret by the chef. But, the dish gained such notoriety that over time it spread to other restaurants, then made an appearance in various cookbooks, and even graced the back of Campbell's soup cans.

Given the mystery of the original recipe, we can only speculate on what made the dish so special. These days there are many guesses out there, with each theory offering a unique variation on the recipe.