14 Vintage Chicken Dishes No One Seems To Make Anymore

Chicken cacciatore is the ultimate in Italian comfort food: rustic, simple, and packed with flavor. Translating as hunter's chicken, it is so-named as it was a stew that hunters would often rustle up with whatever meat they had caught that day. It is the ultimate example of taking humble ingredients and turning them into a dish that is satisfying and delicious.

This dish is thought to have originated in Renaissance Italy, and the original recipes would likely have featured rabbit or pheasant, as well as wild vegetables that were foraged during the hunt. The 20th-century version most commonly featured chicken as the star and had the added ingredient of tomatoes, which didn't make their way into Italian cuisine until the 1700s.

As it's usually made with thighs and drumsticks, it's economical and you can be sure there is plenty of flavor throughout. It is a one-pan dish, as the chicken stews in a flavorsome broth of tomatoes, garlic, bell peppers, and wine. Mushrooms and olives are often added, which contribute an earthy and briny flavor respectively. While chicken cacciatore has passed its heyday, it is an incredibly easy dish to prepare. Once slicing and chopping are done, you can simply leave it to simmer away and do its thing. It may have taken more than two hours to cook, but it was usually worth the wait.