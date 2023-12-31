Classic Chicken Stroganoff Recipe

Chicken Stroganoff is a classic dish that is enjoyed by many around the world. As its name suggests, stroganoff is thought to have originated in Russia, and is traditionally cooked using beef. However, this version, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is made instead with pieces of chicken thigh, for a lighter, yet still rich and delicious dinner option.

With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time, this classic chicken stroganoff is a practical choice for busy weeknights, or even for entertaining guests at short notice. The recipe makes use of chicken thighs, which are more forgiving and tender than other cuts of chicken. The meat is cooked until browned, giving it a beautiful depth of flavor thanks to a chemical process called the Maillard reaction. The meat is then combined with sauteed onions and mushrooms, and finished off in a rich sauce flavored with mustard, paprika, and sour cream. The result is a satisfying and comforting meal, which is rich but not too heavy. Read on to find out just how easy it is to make this chicken stroganoff at home.