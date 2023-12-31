Classic Chicken Stroganoff Recipe
Chicken Stroganoff is a classic dish that is enjoyed by many around the world. As its name suggests, stroganoff is thought to have originated in Russia, and is traditionally cooked using beef. However, this version, from the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is made instead with pieces of chicken thigh, for a lighter, yet still rich and delicious dinner option.
With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time, this classic chicken stroganoff is a practical choice for busy weeknights, or even for entertaining guests at short notice. The recipe makes use of chicken thighs, which are more forgiving and tender than other cuts of chicken. The meat is cooked until browned, giving it a beautiful depth of flavor thanks to a chemical process called the Maillard reaction. The meat is then combined with sauteed onions and mushrooms, and finished off in a rich sauce flavored with mustard, paprika, and sour cream. The result is a satisfying and comforting meal, which is rich but not too heavy. Read on to find out just how easy it is to make this chicken stroganoff at home.
Gather the ingredients for this classic chicken stroganoff recipe
To begin this classic chicken stroganoff recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want sunflower oil, chicken thighs (boneless and skinless), butter, an onion, mushrooms, garlic, paprika, Dijon mustard, chicken stock, sour cream, and salt and pepper to taste. You might also like to use a dash of Worcestershire sauce and parsley as a garnish.
Step 1: Heat the pan
Place a large pan over medium-high heat and add the olive oil.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Season the diced chicken thighs well with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Brown the meat
Brown the chicken in the hot oil for 5 to 6 minutes, then remove from the pan.
Step 4: Add butter to the pan
Reduce the heat to medium and add the butter.
Step 5: Saute the mushrooms, onions and garlic
Add the sliced onion, mushrooms, and garlic to the pan and saute for 8 to 10 minutes until soft.
Step 6: Add paprika and mustard
Stir in the paprika and Dijon mustard.
Step 7: Add stock
Add the chicken stock and mix to form a sauce.
Step 8: Return chicken and simmer
Return the chicken to the pan and let everything simmer for 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the liquid has reduced.
Step 9: Add sour cream
Add the sour cream and stir it in to complete the sauce.
Step 10: Serve the stroganoff
Serve hot, optionally with a dash of Worcestershire sauce and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.
How can this chicken stroganoff recipe be adapted?
The recipe for classic chicken stroganoff is easily adaptable, and can be changed to cater to individual tastes and dietary needs. While this recipe uses chicken, the protein source can easily be swapped from chicken thighs to a different cut of chicken, such as breast, if you prefer the lighter taste. Alternatively, you could swap it out for turkey (a good way to use up leftovers from Thanksgiving or Christmas), or you could even opt for tofu or a mixture of veggies to make this dish suitable for vegetarians. To create a lighter option and reduce the calorie content of a serving you could try replacing the sour cream with Greek yogurt. If you're catering to vegans (or diners with a dairy intolerance) why not choose a dairy-free alternative, like coconut milk or cashew cream.
Another simple way that this chicken stroganoff recipe can be adapted, is by adding different vegetables to the stew, along with the onions and mushrooms. Not only will this add additional flavor and color to the resulting dish, it is also a great way to increase your vegetable intake and increase the nutritional value of the stroganoff. Think corn, broccoli, green beans, or maybe even some peas.
How should you serve this chicken stroganoff?
This classic chicken stroganoff recipe can be served in various ways to really complement its rich flavors. One of the more traditional options is to serve it alongside steamed rice or creamy mashed potatoes, leaning into the dish's reputation as a hearty and comforting meal for those colder months. And, of course, you can't go wrong with perhaps the most iconic pairing of all, which is to slather a plateful of egg noodles with this delicious stroganoff.
Another slightly lighter option is to pair it with a side of fresh steamed vegetables, offering a more delicate and balanced plate. Or, if you're looking for something a little out of the ordinary, why not try serving the chicken stroganoff on baked potatoes. If you bake them long and slow, they will have lovely leathery browned skins to add a satisfying texture, and the fluffy insides will provide the perfect starch to absorb all the delicious stroganoff juices.
- 2 tablespoons sunflower oil
- 1 pound chicken thighs, boneless and skinless, diced
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 1 (¾-pound) carton white mushrooms, sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 cups chicken stock
- ½ cup sour cream
- Splash of Worcestershire sauce
- Parsley, to serve
- Place a large pan over medium-high heat and add the olive oil.
- Season the diced chicken thighs well with salt and pepper.
- Brown the chicken in the hot oil for 5 to 6 minutes, then remove from the pan.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the butter.
- Add the sliced onion, mushrooms, and garlic to the pan and saute for 8 to 10 minutes until soft.
- Stir in the paprika and Dijon mustard.
- Add the chicken stock and mix to form a sauce.
- Return the chicken to the pan and let everything simmer for 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the liquid has reduced.
- Add the sour cream and stir it in to complete the sauce.
- Serve hot, optionally with a dash of Worcestershire sauce and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.
|Calories per Serving
|507
|Total Fat
|39.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|147.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|943.5 mg
|Protein
|26.1 g