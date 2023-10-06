The Best Sour Cream Substitute For Delicious, Dairy-Free Beef Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff wouldn't be the dish we know and love without its creamy, gravy-style sauce. While beef may be the main ingredient featured in this French-meets-Russian recipe, it's the sour cream-centric sauce that really ties the dish together and creates a bridge between flavors. Needless to say, using the right ingredients matters — a difficult feat for anyone who can't eat dairy. Rather than forgo the creamy component and rid stroganoff of its silky finish entirely, swap it out for a decadent, dairy-free replacement.

Lactose-laden options like Greek yogurt or crème fraîche can rise to the occasion in the absence of sour cream, but for those with allergies and intolerances, there are still plenty of viable options out there that are devoid of dairy. For the ultimate dairy-free substitute, we recommend using coconut milk; specifically full-fat and unsweetened versions.

From recipe to recipe, stroganoff sauce can vary. It is commonly made like a pan gravy: Stock and seasonings are whisked into a roux and left to reduce before being finished with a generous amount of sour cream. The tangy ingredient acts as a thickening agent, imparts richness, and adds another layer of flavor. As a key element in stroganoff, the addition of something lusciously creamy is a must, and coconut milk is the perfect substitute.