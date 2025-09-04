15 Vintage Casseroles Everyone Used To Eat
Casseroles are the epitome of comforting homecooked food, with recipes often becoming tightly woven into family traditions, particularly during the holiday season. They come in an endless array of formats, from cheesy veggie bakes and hearty meat-based dishes to those loaded with seafood. And, their fuss-free, one-dish approach makes them a simple yet satisfying meal or side to whip up for a crowd.
Over the years, casserole trends have evolved somewhat. Today, popular versions include green bean casserole, potato casserole, and tater tot casserole. But, go back a few decades, and preferences were a little different. The casseroles our grandmas used to make might not appeal quite as much to the modern day palate, but that's not to say that we can't learn a thing or two from these vintage recipes. Whether these dishes evoke warm feelings of nostalgia, or something more nightmarish, there's something fun about delving into the culinary landscape of the past. So, here are some seriously retro options that you might just want to consider for your next casserole-making session.
New England lamb bake
As the name would suggest, this hearty dish originates in the region of New England, during a time when lamb was one of the most readily available sources of meat. New England lamb bake shares some similarities to the classic British dish shepherd's pie, featuring lamb meat and a potato topping. But, there are a few key characteristics that make this casserole unique.
To make this dish, you'll start with a base of sauteed diced onion and lamb leg or shoulder. This is then cooked in a savory broth with some extra veggies such as carrots and leeks, and fresh herbs like parsley and rosemary. Once everything is thickened and cooked through, the mixture is transferred to a casserole dish and topped with slices of potato. With a final brush of melted butter, the casserole is ready for baking, after which it'll be gloriously golden brown and crisp on the top. The resulting dish is fantastically cozy, and perfect for serving with a side of steamed greens.
Hamburger casserole
While it was especially popular in the 1940s, we'd argue that hamburger casserole still deserves a place in your recipe rotation today. This dish sees pasta or egg noodles combined with a savory tomatoey beef mixture. It boasts irresistible Italian-inspired flavors, a delicious cheesy topping, and there's also the option to add a hint of heat.
Hamburger casserole begins with browned ground beef, which can be sauteed with other veggies such as bell pepper or onions. The meat mixture is then simmered in tomato sauce or chopped tomatoes, often with the addition of garlic or Italian herbs. We love to incorporate canned green chiles for a fierier finish, too. Once the meat sauce has been prepped, this gets mixed with al dente pasta, and transferred to a baking dish. Then it's time for the all-important sprinkling of shredded cheese, which creates a moreish layer of melty goodness as the casserole bakes.
Another popular method with this casserole is to arrange the pasta and meat sauce in multiple layers, with a rich cream cheese element thrown into the mix too. This makes the final dish more indulgent and lasagna-like.
Sweet potato casserole
A good old-fashioned sweet potato casserole is still commonplace on Thanksgiving tables today, and there's a reason why this dish has stood that test of time. Made with the somewhat divisive combination of sweet potatoes and marshmallows, this casserole perfectly blends heartiness and indulgence, with the subtle earthiness of the potato balancing the intense sweetness of the topping.
Once the peeled and diced sweet potatoes have been boiled until fork tender, they're mashed with butter, sugar, salt, and chopped pecans. You can also incorporate some warming spices like cinnamon or nutmeg, and a dash of vanilla extract, if desired. Scoop this mixture into a dish, scatter it with a generous layer of marshmallows and perhaps a few extra pecans, and bake everything until the topping is nicely browned. It might seem like you've entered dessert territory with this one, but the casserole is in fact best paired with the usual savory Thanksgiving classics, like roasted turkey, stuffing, and veggies.
If savory flavors are more your thing, you can absolutely ditch the marshmallows and incorporate something saltier instead. A sweet potato casserole with bacon is a notable option, and creamy Gruyère cheese makes for a mouth-watering topping.
Tuna noodle casserole
This quintessential 1950s dish combines convenient canned tuna with wide egg noodles and a crispy topping. Love it or hate it, tuna noodle casserole is undeniably versatile and packs plenty of protein too. It can also serve equally well a standalone meal or a side dish.
There are a few different takes on this retro recipe, but most feature some kind of vegetable, whether that's shallots, mushrooms, broccoli, or green peas. The veggies and pre-boiled pasta are generally mixed with a creamy sauce, which can be made with half and half or heavy cream, or even a can of cream of mushroom soup.
In fact, famous soup brand Campbell's has a cream of mushroom soup which can add a dynamic layer to your casserole. Shredded cheese is a vital ingredient here too, adding even more richness to the pasta mixture. And the final element is the crunchy topping, which might consist of a seasoned breadcrumb mixture, or crushed potato chips. This creates a tempting textural contrast that really amps up the comfort factor.
Hash brown casserole
The perfect addition to a savory brunch spread, this hash brown casserole makes use of some trusty kitchen staples. And, it's wonderfully easy to prep, in the very same way your grandma would've made it.
Step one is mixing frozen hash browns with shredded cheddar cheese, canned cream of chicken soup, sour cream, melted butter, diced onion, salt, and pepper. You might like to throw in some minced garlic, too. Spread the potato medley into a dish, and top it as desired. This could be with a final layer of shredded cheddar, or something crunchy, such as breadcrumbs or crushed cornflakes. Once baked, it'll be irresistibly bubbly and golden on top.
Try serving hash brown casserole with crispy bacon, fried eggs, sauteed mushrooms, or grilled tomatoes, to build an epic breakfast spread. This dish absolutely has a place on the dinner table too, pairing beautifully with roasted meats and green veggies.
Chicken divan casserole
Chicken Divan was allegedly first created in a New York City restaurant in the 1930s or '40s, and it's a casserole with a more sophisticated air to it than most. The classic recipe essentially comprises of chicken and broccoli, cooked in a creamy booze-spiked sauce, and topped with cheese or breadcrumbs. Some recipes also include rice or noodles.
The prep method involves layering the chicken, broccoli, and optional carb element into a baking dish, and stirring in the sauce. This is often made with a combination of chicken broth and half and half, with a splash of sherry. Canned cream of chicken soup and onions are also popular features. Shredded cheddar is thrown in too, melting down beautifully to make the sauce even more luscious. For an elevated version, try mixing in a dash of madras curry powder, and substituting some of the cheddar for nutty Gruyere. To finish assembling the casserole, scatter over the crunchy or cheesy topping, and pop everything in the oven to bake. This one is great garnished with a scattering of fresh herbs, such as parsley or chives.
Chicken amandine
The word amandine (aka almondine) has French roots, and simply refers to the inclusion of almonds in a dish. You've likely heard of trout amandine, or perhaps whipped up a vibrant green bean amandine as a nutritious side dish, but there's another must-try vintage classic in the almond-topped realm. Chicken amandine casserole is the more wholesome, elevated cousin of your everyday chicken bake. Along with the meat and nuts, three staples of this dish are green beans, cream of chicken soup, and rice. You can also customize it with extra add-ins, such as sweet pimiento peppers or veggies like carrots or broccoli. And, it'll taste incredible with the addition of some Asian-inspired flavors, like soy sauce or hoisin sauce.
With the casserole mixture combined and spread into the dish, you'll add the topping — usually a combination of cooked chopped bacon and the crunchy sliced almonds. The freshly baked casserole has a gloriously rustic look to it, and would make a fitting accompaniment to a side of creamy mashed potatoes.
Carrot casserole
When it comes to carrot casserole, you can either opt for a savory approach, or go down the dessert route, and there are various prep methods to consider. An old-school Thanksgiving favorite sees baby carrots and onions combined with a creamy cheese and mayo mixture, and topped with crushed ritz crackers before baking. Alternatively, you can use a garlic-infused heavy cream mixture as the creamy coating, and finish the casserole with a scattering of panko breadcrumbs. Or, if you're after a lighter result, switch the cream for a combination of milk and vegetable broth, and throw in some extra veg such as peas or green beans.
Then, there's the more indulgent take on this versatile casserole. For a dessert-worthy version, grate the carrots and mix them into a thick batter, with ingredients like eggs, butter, and sugar. Warming spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, as well as fragrant orange zest, will complement the carrot brilliantly. Then, all that's left to do is spread everything into a dish ready for baking. Serve slices of the casserole warm with a dusting of powdered sugar or swirl of whipped cream.
Cabbage casserole
A humble head of cabbage is about to get a whole lot more appealing, with the help of some particularly transformative creamy, cheesy ingredients. This vintage recipe brings out the cabbage's natural sweetness by sauteing it with diced onion and plenty of butter. Then comes another old-school favorite, canned soup, with cream of chicken or mushroom being popular choices. Stir this through the cabbage mixture with a dollop of mayo, or, for a soup-free version, go for a milk or cream-based sauce instead.
For the cheese element, you can either stir shredded cheddar or Parmesan into the sauce itself, or incorporate this into the topping, which is traditionally made with ritz cracker crumbs. This creates a delightfully crunchy, buttery layer atop the tender cabbage filling. If you give this casserole a try, why not serve this one up with some pillowy dinner rolls? Or, to continue the veggie theme, whip up a batch of honey-glazed carrots. It's fantastic alongside roasted ham or chicken, too.
Pineapple casserole
Another delicious fusion of sweet and savory flavors, pineapple casserole is a traditional Southern side dish that's loaded with juicy, tangy chunks of fruit. Reach for handy canned pineapple, and you can have the casserole assembled in just five minutes. First, the drained pineapple is mixed with a splash of the reserved juice from the can, plus some shredded cheddar cheese, sugar, and flour. In the baking dish, the pineapple medley is topped with buttery crushed crackers (and extra cheese is always welcome), before baking until bubbly. The balance of saltiness from the sharp cheddar, and tangy sweetness of the pineapple is a truly mouth-watering flavor combination.
To create a more dessert-appropriate version of this casserole, you can instead mix the drained pineapple chunks with sugar, eggs, butter, vanilla, and flour. A touch of cinnamon will fit in beautifully too. With the obvious lack of savory ingredients, this technique will yield a cakier texture and far sweeter taste.
John Wayne casserole
Inspired by a recipe in the 1979 cookbook "Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends," that was allegedly contributed by the iconic actor John Wayne, this meaty casserole has been somewhat reimagined from its original vegetarian, crustless form. But, the best-known version of John Wayne casserole rose to fame after being served at the Mississippi Medical Center Cafeteria. This recipe is everything you could want in a casserole, being cheesy, a little spicy, and undeniably hearty.
The Mississippi-style version of this recipe begins with a layer of biscuit dough, that's patted into the base of the casserole dish. Next come layers of taco-seasoned ground beef, sliced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and jalapeños, all finished off with a cheesy sour cream and onion mixture, and more shredded cheese. As it bakes, everything becomes irresistibly melty, with the peppers and tomatoes taking on a lovely tender texture, and the biscuit layer firming up nicely. This makes for an impressive main meal as it is, but feel free to pair it with some extras, like a crisp green salad, or some steamed broccoli or asparagus.
Oyster casserole
Oyster casserole is a flavor-packed bake that's oozing with Southern charm. Sometimes referred to as oyster dressing or oyster pie, the exact makeup of this dish varies widely from table to table, but Southern Living's first published version of the recipe dates back to 1967.
The general approach is to combine canned oysters with a medley of savory ingredients. These might include onions, celery, corn garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and cream. A splash of oyster juice from the can will also enhance the casserole's briny profile, while hot sauce is great for making everything a little punchier. Parmesan cheese works great here too, melting into the warm sauce mixture seamlessly. Of course, a crunchy topping is a must, usually either in the form of crushed crackers or breadcrumbs, and finishing the baked casserole off under the broiler is the perfect way to make this extra crisp. Serve it up with other holiday favorites, such as cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole. This dish is also a fitting addition to any seafood spread, working exceptionally well with lobster tails, shrimp or baked white fish.
Tennessee onions
Tennessee onions is a Southern delight that most definitely delivers on aromatic, savory flavor. Despite the name, this casserole is actually thought to have originated in the Appalachian region, around the time of the Great Depression. It's a simple concept, combining rings of sweet Vidalia onion with some bold seasonings, and layering them up with cheese before baking. You can use spices like smoked paprika, cayenne pepper or a Cajun blend. Oregano works great here too, as does tangy mustard powder. When it comes to the cheese, you can keep things simple with layers of shredded cheddar, or opt for a combination of different varieties. Try incorporating a smoky Gouda, melty mozzarella, or nutty Parmesan to build a richer depth of flavor.
Garnished with a sprinkling of fresh herbs or cracked black pepper, the finished bake has a striking look that's pretty hard to resist. Enjoy it with some crispy buttermilk fried chicken, a succulent rib roast, or spoon it over baked potatoes for a vegetarian-friendly weeknight dinner.
Seven layer casserole
Seven layers of delicious meats, carbs, and veggies make up this fully-loaded casserole, but the prep is far easier than you'd think, with everything simply dumped into the baking dish and slow-cooked to perfection. As with many of these vintage recipes, there's no one-size-fits-all here, with the exact combination of ingredients being open to interpretation. There are however some common themes amongst the many iterations.
For the carb component, white rice is a popular choice, usually forming the base layer of the dish. However, some recipes instead opt for thinly sliced potatoes. Meat-wise, ground beef is most commonly used, which can be added to the dish completely uncooked. Sliced pork sausage is another notable choice. Then, there's a selection of veggies, such as bell peppers, onions, and corn. Or, you could make things feel a little heartier with the addition of carrots, celery, and parsnips. Tomato soup, sauce or chopped tomatoes add moisture and a moreish tangy sweetness, while shredded cheese boost the salty richness. And, you'll often see strips of smoky bacon as the final layer. There might be a lot going on here, but get it right, and the flavors and textures of this casserole will come together brilliantly, creating a well-rounded dinner that offers plenty of sustenance.
Turkey Tetrazzini
Named after the famous opera singer Luisa Tetrazzini, this casserole is a tempting medley of creamy, cheesy pasta and tender turkey meat. Some sources suggest that a chef at the New York City Knickerbocker Hotel created the dish especially for the singer in the early 1900s, but others claim its origins lie in San Francisco, first being served at a banquet when Tetrazzini performed at The Palace Hotel. However it came about, we're glad it did, because this gloriously comforting creation has to be one of the most delicious ways to use up leftover turkey meat.
To make the creamy sauce, you'll saute sliced mushrooms, toss them with flour, and add a mixture of broth and milk or cream. If you want to pack in some extra veggies, try including diced onions, celery, or peas as well. Or, to give the dish a sophisticated edge, add a splash of white wine. The sauce can then be tossed with the pasta (usually spaghetti) plus the cooked and shredded turkey meat, and plenty of Parmesan cheese. With everything transferred to your casserole dish, finish things off with more cheese or some crunchy panko breadcrumbs before baking. The result is a crispier, cheesier take on your usual spaghetti in cream sauce, with the turkey bringing extra savory flavor and serving as a lean source of protein.