15 Vintage Casseroles Everyone Used To Eat

Casseroles are the epitome of comforting homecooked food, with recipes often becoming tightly woven into family traditions, particularly during the holiday season. They come in an endless array of formats, from cheesy veggie bakes and hearty meat-based dishes to those loaded with seafood. And, their fuss-free, one-dish approach makes them a simple yet satisfying meal or side to whip up for a crowd.

Over the years, casserole trends have evolved somewhat. Today, popular versions include green bean casserole, potato casserole, and tater tot casserole. But, go back a few decades, and preferences were a little different. The casseroles our grandmas used to make might not appeal quite as much to the modern day palate, but that's not to say that we can't learn a thing or two from these vintage recipes. Whether these dishes evoke warm feelings of nostalgia, or something more nightmarish, there's something fun about delving into the culinary landscape of the past. So, here are some seriously retro options that you might just want to consider for your next casserole-making session.