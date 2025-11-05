10 Frequently Returned Food Items At Costco

Even foods people love end up on the frequent return list at Costco, and there are plenty of reasons why. Knowing which ones end up being returned and why can help you keep an eye out for potential problems and give you insight into some interesting customer buying habits.

Unsurprisingly, many of the items that people frequently return to Costco are fresh ones that spoil easily. The good news is that there's no singular product on our list that is universally reviled or always a bad bet for purchase. Instead, the items you'll see here are often ones that have occasional issues or that have workarounds to avoid spoilage. Interestingly, though, there are a couple of items on our list that aren't usually returned because there's anything wrong with them, but just because people sometimes buy more than they need. Whether Costco will take them back or not is another story altogether.

Many times, you can avoid needing to make a return by simply looking carefully at items before you buy them. Unfortunately, even if you check the expiration date and do a thorough visual check of items before you put them in your cart, sometimes it's just impossible to tell that something is wrong with them until you get them home and open the package or cook the product. So, if you want to know which products at Costco you're more likely to return than others and how to hopefully avoid needing to return anything at all, read on.