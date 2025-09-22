The Underrated Mexican Staple You Should Always Grab At Costco

Taco night is about to get a lot better. Costco is known for its wide variety of foods, catering to almost every dietary need, with plenty of international options to explore. But chances are, you may have walked right past this underrated Mexican staple: Tortilla Fresca's uncooked flour tortillas. Made with just wheat flour, filtered water, canola oil, salt, and sugar, these tortillas come in a pack of 44 (or 36 for the organic flour tortillas) in the refrigerated section and can instantly make any meal more comforting and filling.

We recently put together a list of the top food items to buy on your first Costco trip, and these tortillas made the cut for good reason. Whether you usually grab almond flour tortillas or stick with hard shells, this soft and chewy option is on another level. Because they're uncooked, they taste fresh — like the difference between baking cookies from raw dough versus buying pre-packaged ones. You can cook them just the way you like, whether that's soft and pliable for scooping scrambled eggs or carnitas, or crisped up for a tostada-style crunch.

They're also divided into two packs, so you can freeze what you don't need right away. Just thaw as needed and keep in mind that, since they're uncooked and preservative-free, they can mold faster than standard store-bought tortillas. For best results, heat them on a comal or skillet for about 30 seconds per side, and you've got yourself a fresh, homemade-style flour tortilla.