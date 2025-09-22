The Underrated Mexican Staple You Should Always Grab At Costco
Taco night is about to get a lot better. Costco is known for its wide variety of foods, catering to almost every dietary need, with plenty of international options to explore. But chances are, you may have walked right past this underrated Mexican staple: Tortilla Fresca's uncooked flour tortillas. Made with just wheat flour, filtered water, canola oil, salt, and sugar, these tortillas come in a pack of 44 (or 36 for the organic flour tortillas) in the refrigerated section and can instantly make any meal more comforting and filling.
We recently put together a list of the top food items to buy on your first Costco trip, and these tortillas made the cut for good reason. Whether you usually grab almond flour tortillas or stick with hard shells, this soft and chewy option is on another level. Because they're uncooked, they taste fresh — like the difference between baking cookies from raw dough versus buying pre-packaged ones. You can cook them just the way you like, whether that's soft and pliable for scooping scrambled eggs or carnitas, or crisped up for a tostada-style crunch.
They're also divided into two packs, so you can freeze what you don't need right away. Just thaw as needed and keep in mind that, since they're uncooked and preservative-free, they can mold faster than standard store-bought tortillas. For best results, heat them on a comal or skillet for about 30 seconds per side, and you've got yourself a fresh, homemade-style flour tortilla.
Why fans swear by these tortillas
Online, people rave that these are the only tortillas they'll buy, calling them "the best tortilla[s] ever." "It's the next best thing to handmade," says one reviewer. "I don't know how I lived before I found them," says another. Some stock up on multiple packs each month, praising not just how quick and easy they are to make but also the value of getting 44 tortillas for such a low price ($9.07). Even tortilla purists give them high marks, saying they work well for Mexican staples, like enchiladas, tacos, and quesadillas.
Fans also love their versatility. They can double as roti or paratha in Indian cooking, and some people even deep-fry them with a meat filling, folding and crimping the edges like empanadas. Others get creative with cheeseburger quesadillas, vegetarian samosas, or Taiwanese scallion beef rolls. One commenter even shared a dessert hack: fry them up, dust with cinnamon and sugar, and you've got a quick buñuelo-style treat. Or keep it simple — just add a smear of butter, and you've got an instant snack. No matter how you use them, they bring that fresh, homemade taste.