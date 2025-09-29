The Unexpected Sign Your Fish Has Gone Bad That You Shouldn't Ignore

Did you know that over three billion people in the world eat seafood? Whether that's a tuna salad, a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, or a whole Branzino for dinner, there are plenty of people out there enjoying fish regularly. One of the things that holds some people back from eating fish is that they are not confident in their ability to tell how fresh it is. Luckily, there are signs that your fish has gone bad and shouldn't be eaten. If the smell or appearance does not clearly indicate freshness, check the bones.

In fish that is still fresh, the bones should be firmly affixed to the meat. If you can pull the spine away easily, that's a warning sign. The spine in fresh fish should be firm and break if you try to pull it out. As fish ages, the surrounding flesh dries out and loses elasticity, allowing the bones to pull away with little effort. Likewise, when you try to remove those thin rib or pin bones, there should be some resistance. If the meat is no longer clinging to the bones and they pull away easily, that's a bad sign.

These signs can also be combined with other indicators to show that a fish has spoiled and it's probably not safe to eat any longer. As a general rule, fresh fish will not last as long as many other kinds of meat, even in the refrigerator. You only have one or two days to use refrigerated, fresh fish before it starts spoiling.