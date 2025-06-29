Before Buying Whole Fresh Fish, Look At The Eyes For These Signs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It pays to grill whole fresh fish instead of only fillets, but the entire process of selecting, prepping, and then cooking a whole fish can be daunting for some, especially for those who have never attempted it before. There are great tricks for perfectly grilling whole fish, but what's arguably just as important as the cooking process is selecting the freshest fish possible. We spoke to chef and author Hawa Hassan about exactly what to look for when buying a whole fresh fish. Fish is an ingredient that comes up in her latest book, "Setting a Place for Us: Recipes and Stories of Displacement, Resilience, and Community from Eight Countries Impacted by War."

Hassan tells us that the eyes on a fish are a key indicator of freshness and quality, saying that they "tell you how long it's been since the fish was swimming." She says, "Clear, plump eyes are a good sign — it means the fish is fresh and handled well. Cloudy or sunken eyes mean it's been sitting around. The eyes are like the windows to the sea — don't skip them." But if you find whole fish at the store with their eyes already removed, Hassan notes, "It's not a dealbreaker, but it does raise a flag." It is possible that some sellers remove the eyes to mask signs of age.