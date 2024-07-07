How Long It Takes To Roast A Whole Fish Over A Fire

Tasting Table staff prepared a long list of the best foods to roast over a campfire besides the obvious marshmallow or hot dog on a stick. While you have to buy most food on the list from the grocery store, freshly caught fish is the exception that'll be as tasty as it is rewarding.

While fish filets take mere minutes, a whole fish will take between 10 and 20 minutes to cook all the way through. That said, it'll save you the time of cutting the filets. All you have to do is gut and descale the fish before starting the roast. You have various methods for roasting fish, and none of them require raging flames. The fish's skin will help prevent it from drying out while it roasts, but it's still a delicate protein that only needs the embers from your campfire to cook into a moist, flakey meal. You can gut and clean your fish while the campfire burns to create the embers or coals you need for roasting.

The time it takes to roast fish over the fire depends on whether the whole fish is exposed to the embers directly, wrapped in foil, or fried on a skillet. If you're using a stick, metal grill basket, or repurposed cooling rack, a whole fish will take about five to seven minutes on both sides. Foil-wrapped or skilled fried fish will be in the 15 to 20-minute range.