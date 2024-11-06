How To Immediately Tell That Your Tuna Steaks Are Not The Freshest
Tuna steaks possess a meaty flavor, and they're fairly easy to cook, making them a top choice in our kitchens. Like other proteins, we always reach for the freshest ones we can find when shopping for tuna steaks. There are a number of things to look out for when buying them, but checking for a flaky texture will let you know if your tuna steak is losing its freshness.
After cooking a piece of tuna steak, flaking it apart with a fork is a top method used to ensure the fish is ready to eat. However, that's not something that you want the steak to exhibit before it's been touched by heat. When selecting the best tuna steak, look out for the ones with a uniform red or pink color that has a moist, slightly sticky texture — these will be the freshest steaks you can buy. As the fish ages, the flesh tends to break down, which could lead to a flaky texture.
Though tuna steak isn't at its prime when there's a little flaking here and there, it doesn't mean it's completely spoiled. Unless there are obvious signs like a foul smell or slime, there's no need to toss the tuna. However, it's not something you'll be able to enjoy raw since it's not at its freshest point. Instead, you can bake tuna steak with a sesame-miso glaze or poach it in olive oil to maintain its supple feel.
What are the signs that tuna has gone bad?
Although a bit of flaking means tuna isn't the freshest, it takes a little more to indicate that the fish is completely bad. To tell if raw tuna has gone bad, look at the color. While fresh tuna is completely pink or red, spoiled tuna will develop streaks of white or brown, or change color completely. It may also take on an overly fishy smell and develop a slimy texture.
It only takes a day or two for raw tuna to go bad in the fridge, so you should always take precautions to maintain its freshness. If you don't have time to cook it right away, freeze it. Wrap it up with aluminum foil or plastic wrap and put it in an airtight, freezer-safe container, where it can stay for up to three months.
If you only want to postpone the cooking time by a day, wrap up the fish, place it in a container full of ice, and keep it in the fridge. To defrost the steak, put it in the coldest part of your fridge and allow it to thaw for up to a day. If you need it before then, place the wrapped fish in cold water and pat it dry before cooking.