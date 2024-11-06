How To Immediately Tell That Your Tuna Steaks Are Not The Freshest

Tuna steaks possess a meaty flavor, and they're fairly easy to cook, making them a top choice in our kitchens. Like other proteins, we always reach for the freshest ones we can find when shopping for tuna steaks. There are a number of things to look out for when buying them, but checking for a flaky texture will let you know if your tuna steak is losing its freshness.

After cooking a piece of tuna steak, flaking it apart with a fork is a top method used to ensure the fish is ready to eat. However, that's not something that you want the steak to exhibit before it's been touched by heat. When selecting the best tuna steak, look out for the ones with a uniform red or pink color that has a moist, slightly sticky texture — these will be the freshest steaks you can buy. As the fish ages, the flesh tends to break down, which could lead to a flaky texture.

Though tuna steak isn't at its prime when there's a little flaking here and there, it doesn't mean it's completely spoiled. Unless there are obvious signs like a foul smell or slime, there's no need to toss the tuna. However, it's not something you'll be able to enjoy raw since it's not at its freshest point. Instead, you can bake tuna steak with a sesame-miso glaze or poach it in olive oil to maintain its supple feel.

