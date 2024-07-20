The Telltale Sign Your Walnuts Have Gone Bad

Walnuts — and really all other types of nuts, too — can be a little sneaky. While they're technically fruits, they're not sold in the produce department of your grocery store, where they would be refrigerated and misted to preserve the fleeting freshness required to enjoy them. Unlike something like meat or dairy, they seem more like a pantry staple you can store at room temperature for months on end. The bad news is that nuts do in fact have a shelf life, and when that clock runs out, you're left with seriously subpar nuts. The good news is that with a little know-how and proper storage methods, you can prolong their delicious peak freshness.

Walnuts in particular can really turn on you after a few months because they have a higher fat content than some other types. To determine if your walnuts have spoiled, first take a look at their color — if it's darker, they might have started to go bad. They'll also shrink, because drying out is part of their spoiling. In terms of smell, you might pick up on an oily odor if they're off. And if you make it as far as taste, bad walnuts are softer, less crunchy and less short in their bite, less walnutty in flavor and more neutral and flour-like, and possibly bitter or sour. Even if you don't pick up on a rancid sour note, older walnuts not properly stored are too dry and bland to make for a good snack or recipe addition.