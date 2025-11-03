10 Vegetarian Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving

Even though a roasted turkey seems to be the center of Thanksgiving dinner, vegetarians everywhere are eagerly anticipating the holiday. With a little creativity and some ingredient substitutions, almost any side dish can be made without meat, or even dairy for that matter. Typically, vegetarians load up on mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and casseroles galore and simply avoid gravy and turkey. However, if your Thanksgiving dinner is catering to a larger vegetarian crowd, it's a good idea to include a vegetarian turkey alternative for Thanksgiving, that can act as the center of the meal.

While tofurkey is a suitable replacement, not everyone loves a meat alternative, and sometimes it's best just to provide a delicious dish that was designed to be vegetarian. It's important to stay on theme, and choose a recipe that will coordinate with the surrounding sides. The goal is to provide a savory, comforting, rich, and a delicious alternative so that your vegetarian guests will be just as excited as your meat-eating friends to dive in. As a plant-based recipe designer and chef I like to focus on flavor, texture, and aroma, and beyond else, make something that everyone can enjoy together. Because at the end of the day, Thanksgiving is about coming together, giving thanks, and jam-packing your stomach with as much as you can possibly fit.