10 Vegetarian Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving
Even though a roasted turkey seems to be the center of Thanksgiving dinner, vegetarians everywhere are eagerly anticipating the holiday. With a little creativity and some ingredient substitutions, almost any side dish can be made without meat, or even dairy for that matter. Typically, vegetarians load up on mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and casseroles galore and simply avoid gravy and turkey. However, if your Thanksgiving dinner is catering to a larger vegetarian crowd, it's a good idea to include a vegetarian turkey alternative for Thanksgiving, that can act as the center of the meal.
While tofurkey is a suitable replacement, not everyone loves a meat alternative, and sometimes it's best just to provide a delicious dish that was designed to be vegetarian. It's important to stay on theme, and choose a recipe that will coordinate with the surrounding sides. The goal is to provide a savory, comforting, rich, and a delicious alternative so that your vegetarian guests will be just as excited as your meat-eating friends to dive in. As a plant-based recipe designer and chef I like to focus on flavor, texture, and aroma, and beyond else, make something that everyone can enjoy together. Because at the end of the day, Thanksgiving is about coming together, giving thanks, and jam-packing your stomach with as much as you can possibly fit.
1. Stuff a squash
There are two routes you can take when choosing a vegetarian turkey alternative for Thanksgiving dinner. The first is a stand-alone dish, and the other is creating something you can stuff, much like a Turkey, which helps to tie it into the rest of the meal. Both are great options, but if you're targeting a stuff-able food then look no further than winter squash. There are endless varieties to choose from, and each one coordinates beautifully with classic Thanksgiving stuff and flavors.
If you're looking to create individual portions, try a small stuffed pumpkin, small butternut or honeynut, stuffed acorn squash, or stuffed delicata. These varieties are single-serve and can be enjoyed cooked whole, skin and all. Cut the top off of the pumpkin, or slice the acorn, butternut, honeynut, or delicata in half. Scoop out the seeds, oil and season, bake, and stuff. If your stuffing is uncooked, then bake your squash with stuffing inside. If you're serving a larger vegetarian crowd, stuff a large pumpkin, blue hubbard, or kabocha and bake it. Slice it like you would pie to serve, and enjoy the sweet, dense, starchy, and silky meat of winter squash with your crispy and chewy, herb-alicious stuffing. It's important that your stuffing has some texture to it, perhaps chopped celery or an ultra-toasted top, so that it doesn't read similar to the softness of the squash. Just double-check that any broth you use is vegetable base to keep the recipe fully vegetarian.
2. Buy a processed alternative
If you're a "it's not Thanksgiving without a turkey" kind of person, then it's likely a stuffed gourd isn't going to be considered a valid replacement for turkey in your book. And that's okay. We recognize that tradition is deeply woven into the fabric of Thanksgiving, and that can be a beautiful thing. In this case, you'll likely want to dabble in meat-alternatives. Perhaps something that is even shaped like a turkey would tickle your fancy. Tofurkey, or other vegetarian turkey alternatives from Gardein, Worthington, or Field Roast may be just about as close as you'll get to the real thing.
If these plant based meat substitutes haven't quite met your expectations, don't fret because something can be done. Would you pop a plain turkey in the oven, without butter, herbs, spices, salty brine, or aromatics? Grandmothers and chefs everywhere would be appalled. There are plenty of flavorful ways to improve plant-based meat alternatives, but essentially you'll want to treat them like you would your base meat. Dress them up, load on the flavor, and don't expect them to taste or have the same mouthfeel as meat would. However, there are plenty of alternatives out there who have made pretty spot-on replicas. If you're expecting your Tofurkey to taste just like a roasted turkey, then it might make sense to target a different vegetarian turkey alternative for Thanksgiving that isn't a meat alternative. That way, you can appreciate the vegetable for what it is, instead of making comparisons and experiencing disappointment.
3. Serve stuffed mushrooms
Mushrooms are a famous meat-alternative for vegetarians and vegans. The reason behind this is their chewy texture, meat-like appearance, and umami flavoring. Depending on the variety of mushroom, you can get pretty darn close to the poultry texture, with a juicy, meaty, peel-away-layers-with-a-fork feel. However, if your goal is to stuff mushrooms with Thanksgiving stuffing then large portobello mushrooms will best serve you.
Each person interested in a vegetarian turkey alternative will end up with their own individual, stuffed mushroom. Easy to serve, easy to make, and a fantastic option if you only have a few vegetarians in the house. Simply remove the stem, oil the mushroom, season, and stuff it with stuffing. Top with oil or butter (or vegan butter) so the stuffing crips, and bake until the mushroom is tender. Some folks like to remove the gills, but I find them to be a wonderful texture to hold onto juices, and the stuffing. The mushroom should become fairly juicy, and tender enough to easily slice and chew. Be sure to season your mushroom like you would a turkey, with plenty or herbs, spices, salt, and aromatics. I like to use a little miso or tamari (or soy sauce) to bring out the natural umami of the mushroom, a flavor that reads a meaty and savory.
4. Make individual veggie pot pies
If you want to show your vegetarian guests just how important they are, and you have the time and energy to go all out, then making individual veggie pot pies is your answer. The beauty of this option is that you can also make some turkey pot pies for the meat-eating crowd, as long as you can keep them separate. I recommend cutting a star into the turkey pot pies, and a circle into the veggie pot pies so there is untimely no confusion. If you have a large vegetarian crowd, you can certainly make large pot pie, although I've always found those difficult to serve.
Now, what to stuff those pies with? Use your typical Thanksgiving veggies like celery, onion, carrots ... you know the drill. Feel free to include protein replacements, like chickpea, white beans, tofu, mushrooms, or vegetarian chicken alternatives. However, you could take a unique approach and fill that crust with mostly one ingredient, like a variety of mushrooms or roasted root vegetables. Choose a theme, or go classic with a vegetarian chickpea pot pie, either way your guests will feel recognized, comforted, and eager to take that first bite. This is also a fantastic option to make post-Thanksgiving, when you're trying to use up all of that turkey or Tofurkey. Make a few turkey pot pies, and a few veggie pot pies all at once, freeze some, and you'll never have to consider tossing out leftovers.
5. Stuff a puff pastry
Life hack: If you're ever entertaining a vegetarian and don't know what to make, start with a puff pastry. You can buy them pre-made, typically in the frozen or refrigerator section, and you can stuff them with just about anything. You can even roll ingredients into them to make a fall-forward vegan mushroom wellington, or stick to onions and other root vegetables. The key is to go overboard on the flavoring, double check that there is some moisture content, and cook that baby until it's golden brown.
For a Thanksgiving alternative to turkey, consider stuffing a rolled up puff pastry with mushrooms and walnuts. You can also use lentils, but I find the starchiness to be a bit redundant. Sauté your ingredients with oil, seasoning, red wine, miso, and any other ingredients you feel would elevate the "meatiness" of the dish. You could also dice and roast winter squash, onions, and garlic with fresh herbs for a more plant-focused angle. This dish reads as a main instead of a side, fulfilling that turkey sized hole on the plate. Pro tip: Make extra because not only will this serve as a vegetarian turkey replacer, but every meat-eater is going to want to grab a slice for their plate, too.
6. Serve a rich soup
Ever since I stopped eating meat, I've been making truffle mushroom bisque instead of roast for Christmas dinner. It has those rich umami flavors, chewy meaty texture, and it's incredibly decadent and aromatic. Truffle mushrooms are a fairly dominating and distinguished flavor, so for your Thanksgiving soup you may want to choose something more universally accepted. Perhaps a pumpkin bisque? A roasted butternut soup? A sweet potato chowder? Whatever direction you choose to go in, just be sure it's rich, dense, dreamy, and garnished.
Soup is just soup when served in a bowl, but when served in a small pumpkin it's a gourmet and whimsical treat. Consider using a small roasted pumpkin to hold your soup, or even a bread bowl. If you make a bisque top with a swirl of heavy cream, or cashew cream, along with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Pumpkin seeds add just enough crunch, and some freshly cracked black pepper add visual texture. Choose a cozy fall vegetable soup to serve with your stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted roots, and other side-dishes. It's not only a great turkey substitute, but since it's nothing like turkey folks won't be disappointed if it doesn't stack up to the real thing. And how excited will your guests be to receive an individual pumpkin, aesthetically pleasing with thoughtful garnishes, and a heavenly rich flavor?
7. Make a meatless loaf
Veggie loaf is a go-to in my house. I was never a huge meatloaf lover, but there's something about that starchy, veggie-rich loaf, pan-fried, and topped with savory barbecue sauce that has me drooling. It's a great way to sneak vegetables into your diet, and although it does take some prep work, it also freezes easily for future nomming. If you have a food processor, then you're in luck, because there is much mincing and chopping to be done.
Choose ingredients like onions, garlic, mushrooms, carrots, peppers, and other favorites to mince and cook. Spice heavily, and mix with garbanzo beans and oats or other vegetarian binders. I like to add ingredients like miso, soy sauce, and tomato paste for a boosted umami, and plenty of oil to simulate the fat. Instead of topping with barbecue sauce, consider using gravy instead to replicate a more Thanksgiving vibe. I like to serve slices pan-fried in some olive oil, which gives them a little extra texture. Feel free to add ground walnuts for density, and a wonderful chewy texture. Use herbs like thyme, rosemary, sage, and marjoram to mimic classic turkey seasonings, and enjoy your vegetarian meat loaf, flavorful and delicious. The only concern here is that the bready, starchy texture of the loaf might be too similar to the stuffing, so go easy on the oats or breadcrumbs, and make sure a good portion of the veggies vary from dish to dish.
8. Whip up a gardener's pie
For any holiday taking place in colder months, gardener's pie is a welcomed addition. It's a play on the classic comfort food: Shepherd's pie. Instead of a base made of lamb, or the beef of a cottage pie, gardener's pie is made with food from your garden. Choose a "meaty" base like mushroom, walnuts, lentils, or a plant-based ground beef alternative like Impossible meat. Use aromatics and herbs, and add some umami ingredients. A well-seasoned base will set you up for success.
Top with creamy mashed potatoes, use cheese if that's your desire, and serve piping hot. You can make individual gardener's pies, or one large one for everyone to share. This is the ultimate comfort food, so it makes sense that it would make an appearance on Thanksgiving. Heck, you already have a pot of mashed potatoes ready-to-go so all you have to worry about is the base. And think of the leftovers, doused with vegetarian gravy, enjoy with a side of stuffing and a lick of cranberry sauce. The flavors co-exist beautifully, and your vegetarian guest won't be left gnawing on a piece of tofu or raw veggies, wondering why they don't get a filling, comforting, decent dish. The biggest mistake you can make with a vegetarian is to underfeed them, because believe me, they can eat.
9. Make a poultry alternative with lion's mane
Poultry has become such an important part of the holiday. Back in the day when many folks reserved meat for special occasions rather than with every meal, having a turkey at the center of your table was kind of a big deal. And the fact that we celebrate Thanksgiving with a turkey at the center of our table to symbolize the importance of the holiday is nice. However, if you don't eat meat, or you have a vegetarian guest then you'll want to find an alternative. While fake meat substitutes are popular, they certainly aren't for everyone. Luckily, there are plenty of alternatives out there, and mushrooms are a great option.
In particular, lion's mane mushroom is often used as a poultry substitute. Marinade your lion's mane mushrooms in poultry seasoning and vegetable broth. Add umami flavoring like miso and a fat like olive oil or butter. Then press the mushroom into a hot pan and sear on both sides. It will peel apart like cooked poultry, and have that same juicy, chewy texture. If you're sick of rubbery soy alternatives, give lions mane mushrooms a try next Thanksgiving.
10. Serve mushroom bourguignon
Every New Year's Eve, I make the most decadent, flavorful, and easy dish that seems to wow vegetarians and meat eaters alike: mushroom bourguignon. My father used to make boeuf bourguignon, and I carried on the tradition with a vegan spin and a crock pot. I dump all my ingredients, which include baby carrots, lentils, mushrooms, onions, shallots, and garlic in a crock pot with herbs, spices, broth, and red wine. I let it stew all day long, and it's perfect, just in time for dinner. I serve it over a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, top with chives, and call it a day.
It's flavorful, familiar, filling, and reads as festive. It's a set and forget meal, swimming in its own gravy, ready to be spooned over your already-made mashed potatoes. This is a great option if you simply cannot cook another item but want something incredible to serve the vegetarians, or anyone for that matter. Go heavy on the red wine, add a splash of vinegar, miso, tamari, and maple syrup. Or, find your own hearty mushroom bourguignon recipe and get cooking. Nobody will be missing turkey with mushroom bourguignon wafting through the kitchen.