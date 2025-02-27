Vegetarian Sausage-Stuffed Acorn Squash Recipe
There's no need for a fancy centerpiece when you create a stunning edible bowl out of acorn squash, which doubles as an elegant meal and centerpiece all in one. Whether you're serving this vegetarian sausage stuffed acorn squash for a cozy dinner with family or for your next dinner party, you're sure to get high praises on this delicious dish. The tofu sausage is the star of the filling made with umami smoky flavorings and fennel seeds, a key spice for mimicking that typical sausage taste. The tender sauteed aromatics with mushrooms, celery, and wild rice are hearty enough to make this vegetarian meal as satisfying as it is beautiful.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Acorn squash is one of my favorite squashes to work with because you can eat the skin, and the inside flesh is sweet and nutty. I like combining tofu and mushrooms to make meatless meals substantial enough for everyone, even the meat eaters." This hearty and savory meal is ideal for dinner parties thanks to being such an impressive looking dish, but it's also just as good for a family meal on any old weeknight.
Gather the ingredients for vegetarian sausage-stuffed acorn squash
To make this recipe, start by picking up three acorn squash. One of the great things about working with winter squash is that they will last for up to 2 months sitting on your counter, so you can grab these ahead of time. While you're in the produce section, grab an onion, garlic, celery, mushrooms, and an apple.
For the tofu sausage you'll need extra firm tofu, soy sauce, maple syrup, smoked paprika, fennel seeds, oregano, and cayenne pepper. Add some wild rice and dried cranberries to your cart, along with avocado oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, sage, and thyme.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line two baking sheets
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Cut the squash
Cut about 2 to 3 inches off of the top of each acorn squash, and cut a slice off of the bottom so each squash sits flat.
Step 4: Scoop out the seeds
Scoop out the seeds from each squash and discard. You may need a paring knife to cut the top layer off to get to the seeds.
Step 5: Season the squash
Brush the tops and insides of the squash with 1 tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Step 6: Bake the squash
Place on the large baking sheet face down and transfer to the oven for 30 to 45 minutes or until tender. Turn off the oven but keep the squash in the warm oven until ready to stuff and serve.
Step 7: Crumble the tofu
Crumble the tofu into a bowl.
Step 8: Add the seasonings
Add the soy sauce, maple syrup, smoked paprika, fennel seeds, oregano, and cayenne pepper.
Step 9: Bake the tofu
Lay the tofu out on the other baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes, overlapping with the acorn squash. (Remove the tofu from the oven once it's done baking.)
Step 10: Add oil to a pan
Add the remaining oil to a frying pan over medium heat.
Step 11: Add ingredients to pan
Add the onion, garlic, celery, mushrooms, the remaining salt, the remaining pepper, and the rosemary, sage, and thyme. Cook for about 8 minutes or until the vegetables have softened.
Step 12: Dice the apple
Dice the apple.
Step 13: Add more ingredients to pan
Add the diced apple, cooked rice, cooked tofu sausage, and dried cranberries to the mushroom mixture and cook on low for 5 minutes to blend the flavors.
Step 14: Stuff the squash and serve
Pull the acorn squash out of the oven. Stuff each one with the filling, top with optional fresh parsley, and serve.
Ingredients
- 3 large acorn squash
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 1 ¼ teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper, divided
- 1 (14-ounce) package extra firm tofu, pressed
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 1 small onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 cup diced mushrooms
- ½ teaspoon rosemary
- ½ teaspoon sage
- ½ teaspoon thyme
- 1 apple
- 1 cup cooked wild rice
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
Optional Ingredients
- chopped parsley, to garnish
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|674
|Total Fat
|22.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|102.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|16.5 g
|Total Sugars
|22.4 g
|Sodium
|1,902.1 mg
|Protein
|32.6 g
Can I make this stuffed squash recipe with other types of squash?
Yes, you can use several other types of squash for the meal. Delicata squash is a nice option. Cut it in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Then oil and season it, and roast it for 20 to 25 minutes at 400 F before stuffing. The skin is thin and edible, as an added bonus.
Butternut squash is another squash that lends itself to stuffing. Once cut and deseeded this squash will need to roast for 40 to 50 minutes since they are typically larger in size. Kobocha squash will be another suitable squash for stuffing and will take about the same amount of time as butternut squash. Spaghetti squash will work and adds an interesting twist to the recipe. After cutting lengthwise, removing the seeds, and baking for 40 to 50 minutes, use a fork to scrape the flesh into noodle strands. Then place the filling on top for a nice mix of textures.
What other ingredients could I add to the vegetarian tofu sausage filling?
There are many ways to alter the recipe based on what you have on hand or your preferences. Instead of using tofu for the vegan sausage, you can use crumbled tempeh and cook it in the same manner. Tempeh has a firmer texture but will absorb the seasonings well and crisp up nicely. If you want to swap out the tofu for a bean protein source, white beans or chickpeas will work well.
Instead of the wild rice, you can substitute in any grain like quinoa, barley, farro, or couscous. For a Mediterranean flair, add in roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, or kalamata olives. Cheese is a nice addition to the meal, so try feta or crumbled goat cheese. This can be added either to the frying pan with the other stuffing ingredients or added as a topper. For a vegan alternative to cheese, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast to the pan. For a pop of color and sweetness, finish the dish off with pomegranate seeds. Fresh citrus zest is also a nice finishing touch.