Vegetarian Sausage-Stuffed Acorn Squash Recipe

There's no need for a fancy centerpiece when you create a stunning edible bowl out of acorn squash, which doubles as an elegant meal and centerpiece all in one. Whether you're serving this vegetarian sausage stuffed acorn squash for a cozy dinner with family or for your next dinner party, you're sure to get high praises on this delicious dish. The tofu sausage is the star of the filling made with umami smoky flavorings and fennel seeds, a key spice for mimicking that typical sausage taste. The tender sauteed aromatics with mushrooms, celery, and wild rice are hearty enough to make this vegetarian meal as satisfying as it is beautiful.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Acorn squash is one of my favorite squashes to work with because you can eat the skin, and the inside flesh is sweet and nutty. I like combining tofu and mushrooms to make meatless meals substantial enough for everyone, even the meat eaters." This hearty and savory meal is ideal for dinner parties thanks to being such an impressive looking dish, but it's also just as good for a family meal on any old weeknight.