This Cozy Fall Soup Is Hearty, Healthy, And Oh-So-Easy To Make
Fall is soup season, and there's no time like the present to start taking stock — and making stock — of all your favorite cozy recipes. There's nothing like a bowl of soup to comfort and soothe, whether served as a robust entree or alongside other autumnal dishes. If you're looking for a simple soup that's filled with the fall flavors you love the most, Tasting Table recipe developer, Catherine Brooks, has come up with a fall vegetable soup recipe that warms from the inside out.
Made with a rich blend of squash and root veggies, the soup calls for carrots, potatoes, butternut squash, an onion, and a leek. Simmered with vegetable stock and tenderized before blending into a velvety smooth soup and seasoned with salt and pepper, this soup requires only basic ingredients and minimal effort to come together for a perfect bowl. The lovely golden hue and pleasing texture open up a variety of possibilities for other additions and complementary dishes to build a full fall feast.
Dress this recipe up any way you like. For example, start by making your own vegetable stock to cook with in lieu of store-bought. Consider also the many different ingredients to upgrade butternut squash soup and how they can be used in a fall vegetable soup. Add a dash of cream or your preferred plant-based milk to amp up the creamy factor. Crumble cooked bacon or ground sausage on top of the soup, or sprinkle pumpkin seeds or chopped walnuts for more protein.
More ways to bring fall flavor to your table
This soup makes an excellent addition to your autumnal table for its crave-worthy taste and texture. Whether you choose to include extra protein, crunchy toppings, or a swirl of sauce or seasonings, the soup can act as a delightful main course or be paired with a number of complementary entrees. Try serving it alongside a slow-cooked pot roast or a dish of baked chicken thighs seasoned with your choice of warming spices like cinnamon and ginger.
Make the fall vegetable soup the centerpiece of your next plant-based fall feast alongside a lentil loaf, mushroom bourguignon, or roasted cauliflower. Because the recipe is endlessly customizable, it can be adapted to suit a number of taste preferences or dietary needs. When in doubt, go with your favorite fall flavors and you won't miss.
You can also take some inspiration from this vegetable soup to bring cozy fall flavors into your chicken noodle soup or any other go-to soup recipes. Use canned pumpkin puree to act as a thickener for a number of soups and stews, or try fresh pumpkin or other similar squash. This will help stretch your soup and add even more smooth and rich texture. Any way you choose to indulge in this cozy fall soup, it will bring warmth to your table.