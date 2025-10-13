This Cozy Fall Soup Is Hearty, Healthy, And Oh-So-Easy To Make

Fall is soup season, and there's no time like the present to start taking stock — and making stock — of all your favorite cozy recipes. There's nothing like a bowl of soup to comfort and soothe, whether served as a robust entree or alongside other autumnal dishes. If you're looking for a simple soup that's filled with the fall flavors you love the most, Tasting Table recipe developer, Catherine Brooks, has come up with a fall vegetable soup recipe that warms from the inside out.

Made with a rich blend of squash and root veggies, the soup calls for carrots, potatoes, butternut squash, an onion, and a leek. Simmered with vegetable stock and tenderized before blending into a velvety smooth soup and seasoned with salt and pepper, this soup requires only basic ingredients and minimal effort to come together for a perfect bowl. The lovely golden hue and pleasing texture open up a variety of possibilities for other additions and complementary dishes to build a full fall feast.

Dress this recipe up any way you like. For example, start by making your own vegetable stock to cook with in lieu of store-bought. Consider also the many different ingredients to upgrade butternut squash soup and how they can be used in a fall vegetable soup. Add a dash of cream or your preferred plant-based milk to amp up the creamy factor. Crumble cooked bacon or ground sausage on top of the soup, or sprinkle pumpkin seeds or chopped walnuts for more protein.