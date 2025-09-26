19 Ingredients To Upgrade Butternut Squash Soup

When the weather finally starts to get a bit chilly, and that crisp coolness hits the air after a long, hot summer, it's time to switch up your meal routine. All those light, fresh salads can take a backseat, while fall produce can make an appearance in a variety of hearty soups that will have you feeling warm and cozy all season long. One of our absolute favorite soups for fall is butternut squash soup. This friendly, accessible squash makes for a relatively neutral, albeit still interesting, base that can be enhanced by a surprisingly wide array of different ingredients.

If you're tired of making the same old butternut squash soup recipe over and over again, it may be time to switch things up by stirring in a new ingredient or two. Some of these ingredients are no-brainers, while others are a bit more unexpected — but all of them are undeniably delicious. Your next soup night is about to get a lot more interesting with these flavorful additions.