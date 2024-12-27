Your Butternut Squash Soup Needs A Boost From This One Crunchy Topping

Creamy and comforting, the striking ochre color of butternut squash soup is full of vibrant personality. However, it's super-smooth consistency could do with a touch of satisfying texture to provide some welcome contrast. The perfect solution? Give your butternut squash soup a crunchy boost by scattering over some toasted pumpkin seeds.

Advertisement

Raw pumpkin seeds can be eaten straight from the packet as a wholesome snack, strewed over a steaming bowl of oats, or piled onto a slice of avocado toast. Toasting your pumpkin seeds first, however, lends smooth dishes a moreish nutty flavor as well as a measure of characterful crunch. Better yet, you can season up your seeds with your favorite flavorings and amp up their savory notes, providing an umami counterbalance to the natural sweetness of butternut squash.

Simply place your dried and cleaned pumpkin seeds (or store-bought unroasted and unsalted pumpkin seeds) on a sheet tray lined with baking paper, drizzle over some oil and sprinkle on seasonings, such as garlic powder, smoked paprika, or dried herbs. Spread the seeds out in a single layer and bake for 20 minutes at 400 Fahrenheit, taking care to stir them regularly to encourage an even roast. Alternatively, toast them up in a hot skillet with a slick of oil until they pop before seasoning them. You can also bake your seasoned and oiled seeds in an air fryer; just keep an eye on them as they can brown quickly.

Advertisement