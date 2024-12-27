Your Butternut Squash Soup Needs A Boost From This One Crunchy Topping
Creamy and comforting, the striking ochre color of butternut squash soup is full of vibrant personality. However, it's super-smooth consistency could do with a touch of satisfying texture to provide some welcome contrast. The perfect solution? Give your butternut squash soup a crunchy boost by scattering over some toasted pumpkin seeds.
Raw pumpkin seeds can be eaten straight from the packet as a wholesome snack, strewed over a steaming bowl of oats, or piled onto a slice of avocado toast. Toasting your pumpkin seeds first, however, lends smooth dishes a moreish nutty flavor as well as a measure of characterful crunch. Better yet, you can season up your seeds with your favorite flavorings and amp up their savory notes, providing an umami counterbalance to the natural sweetness of butternut squash.
Simply place your dried and cleaned pumpkin seeds (or store-bought unroasted and unsalted pumpkin seeds) on a sheet tray lined with baking paper, drizzle over some oil and sprinkle on seasonings, such as garlic powder, smoked paprika, or dried herbs. Spread the seeds out in a single layer and bake for 20 minutes at 400 Fahrenheit, taking care to stir them regularly to encourage an even roast. Alternatively, toast them up in a hot skillet with a slick of oil until they pop before seasoning them. You can also bake your seasoned and oiled seeds in an air fryer; just keep an eye on them as they can brown quickly.
Roasted pumpkin seeds are awesome low-carb soup toppers
Roasted pumpkin seeds make an awesome alternative to classic salad toppers, like croutons and tortilla chips, if you're after a lower-carb option. Plus, they remain crisp and don't absorb liquid and turn to mush as they sit, unlike crostini or crackers. Neither are they as oily as fried onions or chopped nuts, which can imbue a homemade soup with a rich heaviness rather than a crispy lightness. When combined with the deep orange of a velvety butternut squash soup, the pale green color of nutty pumpkin seeds creates an uber-pretty picture, particularly if you swirl in some heavy cream or creme fraiche to give it a restaurant-worthy finish. Moreover, these crunchy fellas are a great source of fiber and just a quarter cup boasts over 40% of the daily recommended intake of magnesium. High in an amino acid called tryptophan, which promotes restful sleep, the magnesium in pumpkin seeds is believed to have a positive influence on circadian rhythms, making them a superb snack to munch on before heading to bed.
Toast your pumpkin seeds in advance and store them in an airtight container for up to two weeks. Any longer and they can lose their crunchy texture and become chewy. Any leftovers can be used in other recipes that feature pumpkin seeds, such as granola, trail mix or candy brittle.