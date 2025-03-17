Add Bourbon To This Classic Soup For A Total Flavor Boost

Cooking with bourbon seems a bit intimidating at first, but in the case of butternut squash soup, it's just a few extra steps in the regular process. But first, pick a suitable bourbon. It's fairly simple (we say don't use anything you wouldn't want to drink). This narrows it down to mid-shelf varieties since bottom-shelf bourbon won't have the flavor impact you want, and higher-end bottles are better enjoyed as an indulgent drink.

Once you've got the bourbon, add about ¼ to ½ cup to a soup recipe that uses 4 pounds of butternut squash. While you're in the mood to be creative, keep it company with a few other additions for even more flavor layers to your butternut squash soup. Hone the bourbon's sweetness with honey, brown sugar, or maple syrup, or heighten its spiced warmth with a pinch of grated ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, or even cayenne pepper. A splash of sherry wine can also do wonders in adding a crisp, nutty aroma to the soup.

Simply add these ingredients along with other condiments, usually after you have sweat the aromatics and right before adding the roasted squash and cooking liquid. After that, it's the same as always. Just cook until the squash has softened, add the dairy, and then blend everything into a rich, creamy soup.