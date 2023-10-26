Transform Butternut Squash Soup With A Rich Swirl Of Greek Yogurt

Soup season is the best season — which, as luck would have it, can technically be any time of year so long as the craving is there. Vast and varied as the catalog of soups may be, we're big fans of creamy butternut squash. Honeyed yet earthy, a basic and blitzed squash soup can be incredibly delicious. However, more often than not, butternut squash soup can benefit from an upgrade or two. While you could play with flavor by sprinkling in spice or crumbling in savory chorizo, we recommend amping up richness and complexity with a swirl of Greek yogurt.

If you want to craft a better butternut squash soup, look no further than Greek yogurt. Thick and velvety, it can transform the soup's consistency from thin and watery to luscious and creamy. Along with adding some body, Greek yogurt can also drastically improve flavor. Still neutral enough to let squash shine, the ingredient does have a mild tang that can make any recipe interesting. Plus, the yogurt's acidic edge does only balance the delicate sweetness of the squash, but elevates other nuanced flavors that need brightening up.

Lastly, Greek yogurt is a healthier way to go about imparting decadence. In comparison to using ingredients like one-dimensional heavy cream or tangy (but calorie-dense) sour cream, Greek yogurt is a well-rounded choice that provides both protein and even beneficial probiotics. Greek yogurt is a worthwhile addition to butternut squash soup for more reasons than one.