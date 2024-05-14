Amp Up The Flavor Of Butternut Squash Soup With 2 Everyday Ingredients

Crisp apples, earthy carrots, and sweet butternut squash always deserve to make their way into our pantries and refrigerators. Individually, they can each be the star of any meal they inhabit, yet due to their common flavor components, the three should be used in recipes together more often. For example, roasted butternut squash pureed into a creamy base is perfection in itself, but including carrots and apples is a simple, yet impactful method for stellar butternut squash soup.

The three share a prevalent sweetness, with carrots and butternut squash finding common ground in their earthiness. Blended together with the right seasonings, the soup turns out savory and sweet with an incredibly layered flavor profile. Carrots and apples have proven themselves to possess the makings for a delectable soup — silky carrot apple soup is a smooth, sweet creation that shows the fruit and veggie's strengths in a new light. Added to butternut squash soup, the already velvety dish deepens in flavor.

Color can tell you a lot about a carrot's flavor, so choose based on what you want the veggie to bring to the soup. While golden and white carrots are sweet without much earthiness, the orange varieties toe the line between bitter and sweet. As for apples, a mix of sweet and sour balances out the soup. While our silky carrot apple soup recipe goes straight into simmering the ingredients, you can roast them beforehand for a richer taste. Once caramelized, blend, simmer, and top off the soup with sourdough croutons.