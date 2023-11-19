Roasted Red Peppers Add Subtle Sweetness To Butternut Squash Soup

There are two different types of red peppers you can start with: fresh and roasted. Roasting the peppers yourself adds a smoky depth of flavor and a smoother consistency to your soup — but you can also buy a jar, which typically comes with the peppers pre-charred and peeled. If you go with the latter, however, take note of the liquid they're packed in, which can range from salt water to olive oil to infused oil.

Both options are easy to incorporate into your butternut squash soup. If you start with fresh peppers, simply roast them along with your squash, as the diced produce should both be done after about half an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then you can add everything to a blender along with the rest of the soup's ingredients, and go from there. If you used roasted red peppers from a jar, however, you'll want to drain and chop them before dumping them straight into the blender along with everything else. As an alternative, you can place your roasted veggies and other ingredients in a pot on the stove, simmer, and use an immersion blender to get the texture you want. Any of these methods will prove to be an easy, delicious, and subtle way to upgrade this classic fall dish.