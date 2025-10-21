The Best Beer On Aldi's Shelves Is Fittingly German-Style
Aldi is one of the cheapest grocers around, with a long lineup of healthy snacks, pantry staples, and frozen food. It doesn't neglect the adult beverages either, based on this list of private-label wines. And, like any good German grocer, Aldi has quite the selection of beer, 9 of which we sampled and ranked according to aroma, carbonation, and flavor profile. While we tried a variety of different types of beer, the winner was Wernesgruner Pilsner, which is, very fittingly, a German pilsner that's imported from a centuries-old brewery.
The Wernesgruner Pilsner was unexpectedly the best of the bunch, fulfilling all of our tasting criteria and making for a can we didn't want to put down. To begin, the Wernesgruner comes as a tallboy in a 16.9-ounce can, so you get more bang for your buck right off the bat. When we cracked the can open and poured it into a tall glass, the golden straw hue and bubbly appearance looked as refreshing as it would taste.
Pilsner is technically a subcategory of the light and bubbly lager beer category, but with a hoppier profile. And the Wernesgruner Pilsner follows this description to a tee. It has a light and bready flavor, with a bitter and hoppy finish that lingers after each sip. The fizzy carbonation combined with the beer's delicate maltiness and bitter edge resulted in a sip that was especially crisp and sophisticated.
More glowing reviews for Wernesgruner Pilsner
Aldi customers were as impressed with the Wernesgruner Pilsner as we were, according to several reviews on Reddit. One Redditor wrote, "When I want a good pilsner, this does it for me." As for its authenticity, another proclaimed, "This is an actual German beer and not a rebadged private label like a lot of Aldi stuff."
While it might not be the best German pilsner on the planet, according to one Redditor, "This tops the cake for [Aldi], and also the price is really good." At a little over $6 per 4-pack, you can fill your pint glass without doing too much damage to your weekly grocery budget. Plus, the Wernesgruner Pilsner received a score of 80 from Beer Advocate, which is no small feat. A Beer Advocate review described the taste as having an "Immediate tang from the yeast [that] gives way to a satisfyingly mildly-toasted biscuit. Nice bit of bitter to carry it along, but never overpowering."
Since a fun fact about Aldi is that it was founded in Germany, know that the store will also carry many other German products to accompany the German beer. A crisp, hoppy, and slightly yeasty Pilsner will be a refreshing complement to a meal of pork schnitzel, which you can find in the frozen section at Aldi during the store's much-anticipated German week. Of course, there's no better pairing for your beer than a gigantic Bavarian pretzel, also available in Aldi's freezer section.