The Best Beer On Aldi's Shelves Is Fittingly German-Style

Aldi is one of the cheapest grocers around, with a long lineup of healthy snacks, pantry staples, and frozen food. It doesn't neglect the adult beverages either, based on this list of private-label wines. And, like any good German grocer, Aldi has quite the selection of beer, 9 of which we sampled and ranked according to aroma, carbonation, and flavor profile. While we tried a variety of different types of beer, the winner was Wernesgruner Pilsner, which is, very fittingly, a German pilsner that's imported from a centuries-old brewery.

The Wernesgruner Pilsner was unexpectedly the best of the bunch, fulfilling all of our tasting criteria and making for a can we didn't want to put down. To begin, the Wernesgruner comes as a tallboy in a 16.9-ounce can, so you get more bang for your buck right off the bat. When we cracked the can open and poured it into a tall glass, the golden straw hue and bubbly appearance looked as refreshing as it would taste.

Pilsner is technically a subcategory of the light and bubbly lager beer category, but with a hoppier profile. And the Wernesgruner Pilsner follows this description to a tee. It has a light and bready flavor, with a bitter and hoppy finish that lingers after each sip. The fizzy carbonation combined with the beer's delicate maltiness and bitter edge resulted in a sip that was especially crisp and sophisticated.