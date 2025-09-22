Where To Find Rare Bourbon For Cheap: Try These 7 Popular Stores

There is always a paradox with rare bourbon that any enthusiast struggles with. Trying to get your hands on a rare bottle can be incredibly frustrating. However, if it were easy, then these bottles wouldn't be rare in the first place and such an exciting find. Even if you can get your hands on a bottle, prices can vary hugely. Bottles of Pappy are the best example of this. The 15-year bottle of Pappy has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $199.99, yet its average price on secondary markets is over $2,500. This type of huge price difference is common throughout the whole Old Rip Van Winkle range but is also the case with more or less any bourbon that isn't easily available in stores. Thankfully, there are a few stores where any rare bourbon they stock is done so at a reasonable price.

As a longtime bourbon expert, I'll not only let you know what these stores are, but also give you some tips and tricks along the way to give yourself the best chance of finding a rare bottle. Even with knowing these stores, it can still be a lottery, especially as stock always sells out quickly. However, it gives everyday bourbon lovers the opportunity to grab a bottle before the collectors and flippers get their hands on them. Hopefully after reading this, you'll soon be able to buy a special bourbon to savor.