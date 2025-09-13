10 Underrated European Beers Hiding On American Shelves

I live in the U.K. and, as such, I have excellent access to European beers. It's often a hot debate with my beer-loving friends about which of these beers is the best. To my surprise, a lot of these beers haven't had a big impact in the U.S.A. This led me down the rabbit hole of wondering which European beers were popular in America and which ones were being overlooked. After a lot of research, including speaking to my American colleagues, I found my answers. This list won't include any popular options such as Heineken, Stella Artois, Guinness, or Peroni. Instead, it will focus on those European beers that are still available to American consumers but are often overlooked.

With a little marketing push or the right trend, I wouldn't be surprised if any of these beers blow up in popularity. Being a beer lover and having traveled extensively through Europe, I've not only drunk all these beers but done so close to the source. This has given me a great insight into what separates a bad beer from a good one, including the beers that America is currently sleeping on. If you're an American beer-lover, you can see this as a checklist you need to tick off as soon as possible.