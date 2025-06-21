What Makes Czech Beer So Special?
At your local tap room or even dive bar, among a selection of domestic standards and unique crafts, you've likely come across beer from the Czech Republic. The most popular brands found in the U.S. are Pilsner Urquell, Czechvar (aka Budvar), and Staropramen. But whether the pour's listing literally denotes its Czech roots, or you simply have a selection of pilsners, one thing's for certain: The impact of Czech beer is felt by drinkers worldwide.
So why is Czech beer so special? Is it the ingredients? The process? The history and culture? The answer incorporates all of the above.
The country certainly has a very strong connection with beer. Not only is the Czech Republic known for the invention of the pilsner, it is also a heavy-hitter in both beer production and consumption. According to the Czech Breweries and Maltsters Association, in 2024, the production of Czech beer hit a 15-year high, rising to nearly 21 million hectolitres (1 hectolitre is 100 liters by the way) of beer. Additionally, in 2023, it was reported that the average Czech citizen consumed about 126 litres of beer that year, putting the Czech Republic at the top of the list of beer drinkers per capita. Moreover, 96% of the beer consumed in the Czech Republic is locally brewed.
The power of the Czech Republic's pilsner
While the Czech Republic's breweries produce a variety of lagers, it's Czech pale lager, or pilsner, that the country is best known for. The Czech Republic was the first to brew pilsner blond lager (in the town of Plzeň, also known as Pilsen, a city that every beer lover should visit) in 1842 at the Pilsner Urquell brewery, which still operates today. This traditional style takes between 100 to 200 days to brew — in contrast to about 10 days for standard lager brands elsewhere in Europe. The pilsner pours a deep gold color, with bready malt notes and a full-bodied, balanced bitterness. ABVs tend to fall between 4.1% and 5.2%.
In addition to the meticulous crafting, Czech beer is also known for its smooth ingredients including Moravian barley (processed in local malt plants), soft water, and Žatec hops, also called Saaz hops. Moreover, the tradition doesn't stop at how a pilsner is made, but extends to how it is poured. Czech-style pours are notorious for having a larger-than-average amount of foam. This is because the foam actually tastes good. A traditional Czech pour requires a chilled glass that's been rinsed with cold water (bonus if the glass has a handle), and the goal is for the pour to be one-third foam.
There are other more drastic versions of Czech pours as well, including the mlíko pour (mlíko meaning milk), which should be ordered when you want a glass full of foam, and is poured best when using a Czech-made LUKR side-pull tap (these weren't even sold in the U.S. until 2015). The pilsner legacy has since gone global, as California-based Trumer Brewery's Trumer Pils made in Berkley was crowned the Champion International Beer at the 2025 Australian International Beer Awards in May, defeating nearly 2,300 competitors.
Czech beer isn't just culture, it's heritage
While that aforementioned 126 litres of beer per person sounds like a lot, beer consumption in the Czech Republic has actually declined consistently over the past few years, with many citing costs as reasons to pull back. Despite the decrease, Czech beer professionals are seeking a UNESCO World Heritage listing to solidify its place in the culture.
At the start of 2025, Czech beer was added to the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Czech Republic, a prerequisite for the coveted UNESCO listing. The country follows Germany and Belgium as the third European country to recognize beer culture as an "intangible cultural asset," and Belgium attained the UNESCO listing in 2016. In a related recognition, Žatec and the Žatec hop-growing region were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023.
Even though beer consumption has declined overall, beer culture remains an integral part of Czech society, as the country has more than 550 breweries that employ roughly 65,000 people. Czech breweries have also taken an inclusive role for those refraining from alcohol with an increase in non-alcoholic beer production, with 1.6 million hectolitres brewed in 2024 — nearly double 2010 numbers. Looking further afield, the country comes in at number 10 for beer exporters at $273.9 million and roughly 2% of the world's total.
Regardless of the amount of foam or alcohol content in its beer, the Czech Republic certainly offers something special in its liquid gold pilsner.