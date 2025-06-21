What Makes Czech Beer So Special?

At your local tap room or even dive bar, among a selection of domestic standards and unique crafts, you've likely come across beer from the Czech Republic. The most popular brands found in the U.S. are Pilsner Urquell, Czechvar (aka Budvar), and Staropramen. But whether the pour's listing literally denotes its Czech roots, or you simply have a selection of pilsners, one thing's for certain: The impact of Czech beer is felt by drinkers worldwide.

So why is Czech beer so special? Is it the ingredients? The process? The history and culture? The answer incorporates all of the above.

The country certainly has a very strong connection with beer. Not only is the Czech Republic known for the invention of the pilsner, it is also a heavy-hitter in both beer production and consumption. According to the Czech Breweries and Maltsters Association, in 2024, the production of Czech beer hit a 15-year high, rising to nearly 21 million hectolitres (1 hectolitre is 100 liters by the way) of beer. Additionally, in 2023, it was reported that the average Czech citizen consumed about 126 litres of beer that year, putting the Czech Republic at the top of the list of beer drinkers per capita. Moreover, 96% of the beer consumed in the Czech Republic is locally brewed.