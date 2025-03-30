Order This Czech Beer Style If You Actually Want A Glass Full Of Foam
A pint glass filled with foam might look like a pour from an amateur bartender, but in some places of the world, this foamy style of beer is a requested order. Since 1842, mlíko, also known as milk beer, offers up pints of white and foamy beverages to customers in the know. In the 19th and 20th centuries, this particular brew wasn't considered a drink but a dessert, as mlíko-style beers are known to be creamy and sweet.
This foam-dominant presentation is commonly found in the Czech Republic. Considering that the Czech drink the most beers per capita, we can confidently say they know what they are doing when they order a glass of foamy beer. When requesting a beer in Prague, not only can you specify which kind of beer you'd like to sip on, you can also customize your drink according to the way it is poured. It's like dictating your coffee order. Sometimes you want more milky foam in your mug, other times you need a bit more coffee or espresso to sip on.
Customize your beer order
Mlíko is a particular style of pour that delivers white, foamy glasses to the table, and no, these glasses are anything but flavorless, airy concoctions of booze. This is the lightest of the styles one can order from a Czech bartender. For a bartender to prepare these kinds of beers, the tap has to be carefully opened while foam drips into the glass. The LUKR faucets that the Czech bars install help make this happen. Comparatively, a standard pour of beer delivers three parts beer to one part foam to a drinker, while another order of beer can present a ratio of beer, foam, and empty glass to the eager reveler.
Though mugs of mlíko contain less beer than a standard pint, this strategic style can be perfect for the last drink of the night or a midday order when work demands a timely return to the office. Order a mlíko and there's no hiding your order, but if you're looking for a quick and satisfying sipper, it just might be the go-to request at the bar.