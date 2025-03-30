Order This Czech Beer Style If You Actually Want A Glass Full Of Foam

A pint glass filled with foam might look like a pour from an amateur bartender, but in some places of the world, this foamy style of beer is a requested order. Since 1842, mlíko, also known as milk beer, offers up pints of white and foamy beverages to customers in the know. In the 19th and 20th centuries, this particular brew wasn't considered a drink but a dessert, as mlíko-style beers are known to be creamy and sweet.

This foam-dominant presentation is commonly found in the Czech Republic. Considering that the Czech drink the most beers per capita, we can confidently say they know what they are doing when they order a glass of foamy beer. When requesting a beer in Prague, not only can you specify which kind of beer you'd like to sip on, you can also customize your drink according to the way it is poured. It's like dictating your coffee order. Sometimes you want more milky foam in your mug, other times you need a bit more coffee or espresso to sip on.