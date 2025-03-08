The One Store You Should Check For Rare Bourbon Every Chance You Get

There's no denying the popularity of bourbon today. More and more distilleries are popping up, while existing distilleries are issuing new expressions and different types of bourbon. Meanwhile, collectors are chasing after rare and allocated bottles that can fetch huge sums of money in the secondary market. If you're a bourbon fan or collector, there's one store you should be checking every chance you get for rare bourbons. That is the duty-free shop at an international airport.

As the name suggests, duty-free shops are free of duty, which is a term for the taxes people normally have to pay when crossing the border with items they bought. Practically speaking, that means you don't have to pay taxes in the country where you made the purchase. Depending on how much you're buying, you may not have to pay taxes when you bring it back into the US either. Turns out, these duty-free shops offer more than just a cheap bottle of booze and can be a source or rare and expensive bourbons, and even exclusive bourbons you won't find anywhere else, which is one of the reasons it's on our list of recommendations for tracking down rare bourbon bottles like a pro.