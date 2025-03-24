The Story Behind The Oldest Grocery Chain In The US

Three hundred and seventy-two dollars, a small store on 66 Pearl Street in Cincinnati, and a motto to never sell anything you wouldn't want yourself — this is how Kroger got its start. The oldest grocery chain in the United States certainly had humble beginnings, reaching all the way back to 1883, but it has set a foundation for the modern supermarkets we're now so accustomed to.

Back in the day, there was no "one-stop shop" where people could purchase all of their groceries in the same place. Barney Kroger, a 23-year-old son of German immigrants, worked to change that. By 1901, he was the first person to put a bakery and butchery inside his grocery store, making it easier (and more affordable) for people to shop. The concept understandably took off and the number of store locations kept growing. Within the first 25 years of being in business, Kroger surpassed a hundred grocery store locations. By 1929, the number peaked above 5,000.

Kroger pioneered another thing we take for granted today: Low-priced store brands. The first own product he put on the shelves was sauerkraut made by his mother, and Kroger's private label brands are booming to this day. The same goes for grocery delivery — the chain's founder was doing it well before Instacart, by delivering the groceries to his customers on his own horse.