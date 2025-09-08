32 Recipes That Give Condensed Milk The Spotlight
If you love whipping up homemade desserts, you've likely got a can or two of condensed milk sitting in your pantry. This trusty ingredient is made by evaporating around 60% of the water from cow's milk and adding sugar to create a thicker, richer product that's amazing for bringing creamy sweetness to a wide variety of treats. Often referred to as "sweetened condensed milk," this dessert staple is not to be confused with evaporated milk, which is completely unsweetened.
The unique caramel-like flavor and luxurious texture of condensed milk make it the perfect addition to everything from ice cream and flans to cheesecakes and muffins. As well as sweetening things up, it can also help to thicken the consistency of pie fillings and fudge, and inject moisture into cake batters. There are plenty of delicious creations to explore here, and below, we've rounded up some of the very best, so get ready to be hit with some serious sweet cravings.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Brigadeiro
You'll need just five ingredients to prep a batch of these moreish Brazilian-inspired truffles. First, butter is melted together with the condensed milk, before stirring in cocoa powder and cinnamon. This creates a thick, fudge-like batter that gets chilled and rolled into bite-sized balls. Coated in chocolate sprinkles for added crunch, these treats make the perfect mid-afternoon pick-me-up, and they look fancy enough to gift to friends and family, too.
Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Brigadeiro
Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Fudge
You can't go wrong with a batch of classic peanut butter fudge, and with a simple microwave method, it couldn't be easier to make. Once you've melted white chocolate chips, you'll combine them with melted peanut butter, before adding that creamy condensed milk, along with a splash of vanilla extract and a pinch of salt. Chill the mixture in a baking pan, and this wonderfully sweet and nutty treat will soon be ready to enjoy.
Millionaire's Shortbread
Millionaire's shortbread is hard to beat for its sheer indulgence factor, offering an irresistible blend of crisp chocolate, gooey caramel, and buttery shortbread. The condensed milk is used to add sweetness and thickness to the caramel element, which is also infused with cinnamon and vanilla. Once the layers have been assembled and chilled, everything will be firm enough to slice into perfectly portioned squares (though eating just one might be a challenge!).
Recipe: Millionaire's Shortbread
Easy Tres Leches Cake
This tender, fluffy tres leches cake boasts the perfect balance of lightness and richness. It's fantastically moist, thanks to the creamy condensed milk mixture that's poured all over the top of the cooled cake. It's also super light and airy, since the batter is enhanced with beaten egg whites. Finished with a layer of sweetened whipped cream to continue the decadent theme, it'll taste incredible topped with a dusting of cinnamon.
Recipe: Easy Tres Leches Cake
No-Bake Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake
Chocolate and peppermint are the ultimate festive flavor combo, and these ingredients truly shine in a creamy no-bake cheesecake. Made with a buttery Oreo crust, this sweet creation sees condensed milk added to the cheesecake filling, along with cream cheese and peppermint extract. Pour this over the crust before adding a layer of rich chocolate ganache and some crushed candy cane pieces, and simply chill everything until set.
3-Ingredient Snow Cream
Snow cream is ice cream's frostier cousin, and condensed milk is one of just three ingredients you'll need to make it. This refreshing dessert requires a wonderfully fuss-free approach, where shaved ice is simply mixed with the condensed milk and popped into the freezer for 20 minutes or so before serving. Scatter the snow cream with sprinkles for a fun pop of color, and enjoy it with your favorite toppings, such as chocolate chips or chopped nuts.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Snow Cream
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge
Elegant yet indulgent, this raspberry-infused chocolate fudge is packed with sweet-tart flavor. It starts with a mixture of melted butter and smooth, 70% dark chocolate, which is combined with condensed milk to achieve that thick, fudgy consistency. In the baking pan, the chocolatey base is then swirled with raspberry jam, topped with tangy freeze-fried raspberries, and chilled until firm enough to slice into pleasing little squares.
Recipe: Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fudge
Bright and Fruity Mango Flan
A Mexican-inspired treat with plenty of sunny vibrance and natural sweetness, this mango flan is the ultimate summer showstopper. Here, condensed milk is mixed into the flan batter, which also includes eggs, whole milk, and mango puree. This gets poured atop a layer of hardened caramel in a cake pan, with everything first baked in a water bath, then chilled in the fridge. To serve, the flan is flipped upside down, allowing that sticky caramel topping to run down the sides. Delicious!
Recipe: Bright and Fruity Mango Flan
No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream
If you have a can of condensed milk and some heavy cream to hand, you can whip up an ultra-smooth homemade ice cream without the need for any fancy equipment. And, this tempting version is infused with bold coffee flavor. Just whip the cream, and fold it into a mixture of condensed milk, freshly-brewed espresso, vanilla extract, and salt. Scoop into a container and freeze until solid. This no-churn ice cream makes for a luxurious post-dinner treat.
Recipe: No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream
Luscious Oreo Cheesecake
With their crowd-pleasing chocolatey sweetness and crunch, Oreos are a fitting addition to a cheesecake. You can use them to create the base and also mix them into the filling mixture for the cookie-loaded finish. This recipe uses a classic combination of cream cheese, condensed milk, eggs, and vanilla, which is mixed with the cookie chunks and gently baked atop the crust. And it doesn't end there. There's also mouth-watering chocolate ganache topping, which ties the creamy and crunchy elements together beautifully.
Recipe: Luscious Oreo Cheesecake
No-Churn Vanilla Dulce De Leche Homemade Ice Cream
This no-churn ice cream not only includes vanilla pod seeds for a hit of aromatic flavor, but it's also enhanced with lashings of gooey dulce de leche. Here, condensed milk is essential to the creamy base, adding sweetness and richness. The ice cream is also adorned with pretzel pieces, which offer a pleasing textural contrast and a saltiness that balances the dulce de leche swirls brilliantly.
Decadent Layered Chocolate Flan
There's no denying how impressive this striking two-tone dessert looks. Made in a bundt pan, this decadent creation consists of a chocolate cake base and vanilla flan top; it would make a stunning centerpiece for any celebration. We use condensed milk to make the flan component, where it's mixed with eggs, cream cheese, evaporated milk, and vanilla to form a creamy batter. Don't forget to complete the dessert with plenty of drippy caramel sauce and a scattering of crunchy chopped pecans.
Recipe: Decadent Layered Chocolate Flan
Salted Caramel Rice Krispie Treats
Rice Krispies Treats are a hassle-free, no-bake classic that's sure to delight kids and adults alike. And this recipe is made even more irresistible with the addition of salted caramel. To make the sauce, you'll melt caramel candies with condensed milk, butter, vanilla, salt, and mini marshmallows. Stir in the Rice Krispies, press everything into a pan, and finish with some flaky salt and extra caramel. The Krispies slab will only take around 30 minutes to set before you can tuck in.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
A beloved holiday treat, pumpkin pie offers a delicious medley of sweet, earthy, and creamy flavors. This recipe requires just a few easy steps, making use of a handy pre-rolled pie crust. For the filling, you'll need eggs, pumpkin puree, and of course, a can of condensed milk. Pumpkin pie spice brings that signature warmth, and orange zest adds a touch of citrusy brightness. Once combined, this mixture can be poured directly into the crust and baked until set.
Recipe: Classic Pumpkin Pie
4-Ingredient Salted Caramel Fudge
Salted caramel fans will go crazy for this melt-in-the-mouth, sweet and salty fudge. It's a blend of soft caramels, condensed milk, and white chocolate chips, all melted together and elevated with a touch of flaky sea salt. Popped in a fridge for a few hours, the mixture sets into a firm and sliceable, yet ultra-buttery consistency. We love enjoying a square or two with a cup of coffee or chai tea.
3-Ingredient No-Churn Pistachio Ice Cream
If you thought making your own pistachio ice cream was a challenging feat, think again. All you need is a can of condensed milk, some heavy cream, and pistachio cream. You can whip this trio to creamy perfection in minutes, before transferring everything to a loaf pan and letting the freezer work its magic. Try topping each pretty pastel green scoop with a scattering of crushed pistachios or drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Eggnog Ice Cream
Looking for a simple but delicious addition to your festive dessert spread? This eggnog ice cream can serve equally well as a standalone treat as it can alongside a slice of pie or cake, and you can have it prepped in just 10 minutes. The cream and condensed milk base is spiced with warming nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla, giving it a wonderfully comforting feel. This one's ideal for topping with fresh berries or banana slices.
Recipe: Eggnog Ice Cream
No-Churn Pomegranate Ice Cream
The delicate, sweet-tart flavor of pomegranate fits beautifully into a rich no-churn ice cream, transforming it into something altogether more elegant. This vanilla-flavored base features both pomegranate juice that's swirled through the mixture in the pan before everything is frozen, as well as pomegranate seeds, which are scattered on top. Feel free to decorate each pretty pink scoop with some edible flowers for a touch of whimsy.
Recipe: No-Churn Pomegranate Ice Cream
Hong Kong-Style Stuffed French Toast
The Hong Kong-inspired brunch dish is a French toast recipe like no other. First, thick, pillowy slices of milk bread are sandwiched with creamy peanut butter. Then, they're dunked into an egg-milk mixture and fried until golden and crisp. But it's the topping that makes this French toast so unique. The final additions are a pat of butter and a generous drizzle of condensed milk, which takes both the richness and sweetness to a whole new level.
Easy Slow Cooker Dulce De Leche
Did you know that with your trusty slow cooker, you can transform a can of condensed milk into a decadent dulce de leche? It's a super nifty technique that involves pouring the condensed milk into a lidded mason jar and submerging this in the water-filled inner pot of the slow cooker. Then, cook the condensed milk on low for around eight hours, after which it'll be gloriously golden brown in color and ready to pour over brownies, ice cream, or cheesecake.
Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Dulce De Leche
Simple Condensed Milk Toast
There's an easy way to make a fluffy brioche roll even sweeter and tastier, and of course, this involves condensed milk. In this recipe, we butterfly the rolls lengthwise and toast them under the broiler until golden and crisp. Then, while the bread is still warm, spread each slice with butter, followed by a layer of sticky-sweet condensed milk. This makes for a fantastically indulgent treat that's ready in mere minutes.
Recipe: Simple Condensed Milk Toast
Quick 2-Ingredient Fudge
If your pantry is stocked with condensed milk and chocolate chips, you've got everything you need to make a batch of chocolate fudge. After the condensed milk has been gently warmed in a pan, it's poured over the chocolate chips to melt them. The result is a thick, intensely chocolatey mixture. This can then be chilled in a baking pan to create a solid fudge that's sure to impress anyone with a sweet tooth.
Recipe: Quick 2-Ingredient Fudge
3-Ingredient Banana Bread
You'll be amazed by the moist, fluffy texture of this banana bread, especially when you realize it's made with just three ingredients. Step one is mashing some very ripe bananas, then adding condensed milk and self-rising flour. This will yield a thick batter that can absolutely be jazzed up with any extras of your choice, such as chocolate chips or chopped nuts. Bake, slice, and enjoy it with a swipe of butter or cream cheese for a wholesome treat.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Banana Bread
Sweet and Salty Texas Trash Pie
This Southern delight packs plenty of crunch, and condensed milk is an essential ingredient for holding the mouth-watering mishmash of goodies together. There are pretzels, graham crackers, coconut, pecans, chocolate chips, and caramel truffles, all mixed up with melted butter and condensed milk to make an undeniably unique, sweet, and salty pie filling. Baked in a premade crust, the ingredients become deliciously caramelized and crisp on the top. A dollop of whipped cream makes the perfect addition to each fully-loaded slice.
Recipe: Sweet and Salty Texas Trash Pie
Easy Cranberry Fluff
Cranberries tend to need a little sweetening to take the edge off their natural sharpness, and that's exactly why this cranberry fluff tastes so great. It begins with cream cheese and condensed milk, which are mixed with whipped cream to create the cheesecake-like base. Then come halved fresh cranberries and mini marshmallows, which are folded through to introduce pops of refreshing tartness and satisfying sweetness. The finished dessert is actually far lighter than you'd think, and great for enjoying at the end of a hearty holiday dinner.
Recipe: Easy Cranberry Fluff
Easy Pani Popo
Pani Popo is a traditional Samoan recipe, where fluffy yeasted rolls are soaked in a sweet and sticky coconut mixture. There's no need to make the dough from scratch, either. Just pick up some frozen dinner rolls, and you're good to go. The topping is a mixture of canned coconut milk, condensed milk, and sugar, which is poured over the rolls before they're baked until fragrant and golden. Pani Popo can serve as a dessert, snack, or even a side for savory dishes like fried rice or grilled chicken.
Recipe: Easy Pani Popo
No-Churn Soft Serve Chocolate Ice Cream
Ice cream doesn't always have to be served completely solid. In fact, letting it thaw to a soft serve consistency can make it feel even more creamy and indulgent. This no-churn delight features the two classic ingredients — heavy cream and condensed milk. As you whip the cream, you'll inject it with heaps of chocolatey flavor, thanks to the addition of cocoa powder. And, once it's fully frozen, the trick here is letting the ice cream thaw for around two hours, until it reaches a pipeable consistency.
Tres Leches-Ish Rice Pudding
Cozy, comforting, and perfect for enjoying on a chilly autumnal evening, this tres leches-inspired rice pudding is brimming with the spicy warmth of cinnamon. As the name suggests, three types of milk contribute to its rich, creamy texture. That's evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk. Everything is made on the stovetop, and this easy cooking method leaves the rice delightfully tender, whilst reducing the trio of milks to an irresistibly thick, silky consistency.
Recipe: Tres Leches-Ish Rice Pudding
Cinnamon Banana Bread Muffins
That's right, condensed milk can also enhance a batch of fluffy muffins. In these cinnamon-spiced, banana bread-inspired bakes, the condensed milk brings moisture to the batter, yielding a fantastically sweet, tender crumb. Before baking, each muffin is topped with a cinnamon sugar mixture, giving them a moreish crunch. And, you could absolutely go all out and finish them off with a powdered sugar glaze or dollop of cream cheese frosting, if desired.
Recipe: Cinnamon Banana Bread Muffins
No-Bake Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Strawberry and lemon are a flavor combo that's sure to bring the summer vibes, and these vibrant fruits taste incredible incorporated into a creamy pie filling. You'll use none other than fresh strawberries here, heating them with lemon juice and sugar to create a jam-like mixture. Combine this with pink lemonade concentrate, condensed milk, and whipped topping, and you've got a luscious, flavor-packed filling that's fit for a buttery graham cracker crust.
Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Lemonade Pie
No-Churn Mint Julep Ice Cream
Fresh mint leaves are a brilliantly refreshing addition to no-churn ice cream, adding a bright, aromatic flavor to the classic condensed milk-cream base. And, in this recipe, we amp up the sophistication factor even further by including a splash of bourbon. This warming, boozy add-in is the most amazing accompaniment to the vibrant mint. When paired with vanilla, it gives the final frozen treat a wonderfully cozy twist.
Recipe: No-Churn Mint Julep Ice Cream
No-Churn Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
You'll have figured by now that no-churn ice cream serves as a versatile canvas for flavoring with extra add-ins, and pumpkin is one of our favorite ingredients to blend with the condensed milk and heavy cream. Just mix canned pumpkin puree with corn syrup, vanilla extract, and a medley of warming spices before folding this through the pre-whipped base. Frozen and scooped, it'll taste extra special topped with chopped pecans and caramel sauce.
Recipe: No-Churn Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table, Mashed, Chowhound, Food Republic, and The Takeout.