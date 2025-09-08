32 Recipes That Give Condensed Milk The Spotlight

If you love whipping up homemade desserts, you've likely got a can or two of condensed milk sitting in your pantry. This trusty ingredient is made by evaporating around 60% of the water from cow's milk and adding sugar to create a thicker, richer product that's amazing for bringing creamy sweetness to a wide variety of treats. Often referred to as "sweetened condensed milk," this dessert staple is not to be confused with evaporated milk, which is completely unsweetened.

The unique caramel-like flavor and luxurious texture of condensed milk make it the perfect addition to everything from ice cream and flans to cheesecakes and muffins. As well as sweetening things up, it can also help to thicken the consistency of pie fillings and fudge, and inject moisture into cake batters. There are plenty of delicious creations to explore here, and below, we've rounded up some of the very best, so get ready to be hit with some serious sweet cravings.