No-Churn Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Recipe

Just because the weather starts cooling down in the fall doesn't mean we're ready to let go of frozen desserts. A spiced and creamy pumpkin ice cream could be ready to enjoy in just a few short hours with this simple, no-churn recipe that requires no special equipment. Made with pumpkin puree, pumpkin ice cream is a creamy and sweet treat that can be eaten no matter the weather. Plus, making no-churn ice cream at home is so simple that you won't believe you never tried it before.

"I love making homemade ice cream in my dedicated machine, but when I don't have time, I'll whip up a batch of no-churn," says recipe developer Taylor Murray. "This recipe goes great with a shot of hot espresso or a few crushed graham crackers." Grab the ingredients and follow along as we go step-by-step to make this quick and easy recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth and fulfill your fall flavor cravings at the same time.