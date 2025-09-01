10 Foods That Need To Cook On High Heat (And Why)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Culinary school is a weird mix of drudgery and information overload. On the one hand, aspiring chefs still have to toil through the traditional skill-building exercises, like endlessly turning round vegetables into square cuts. On the other hand, they're also drilled endlessly on sanitation and food safety, culinary history, and the food science that underpins so much of that traditional lore.

One thing that's a focus, in both theory and practice, is learning how to match foods with their most appropriate cooking methods. Steaming is great for fish and delicate vegetables, for example, but a brisket? Not so much. There's also the question of whether something should be cooked quickly at a high temperature, or low and slow for hours.

Speaking as a trained chef and former restaurateur (and as someone who's lived in a rental where the stove worked at full blast or not at all), I can tell you that there are relatively few foods where high heat is the preferred option. That said, high heat definitely has its place, and some foods won't come out properly if you don't crank up the heat. Here are some examples, as well as explanations of why high heat is so important.