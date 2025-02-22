15 Ways To Make Roasted Vegetables Extra Crispy

Roasted veggies are a home cook's secret weapon. They're a perfect accompaniment to main dishes and an easy way to add flavor to almost any recipe — from noodle bowls to pastas to warm salads (they're a thing). Marinade them, toss them in myriad seasonings, or sprinkle on a little salt and pepper, and you're ready to go.

Roasting vegetables is also easy and convenient, especially when focusing on a dish that requires attention. All you need is a baking sheet, some parchment paper, and an oven. You probably already know the drill: season and drop them in at high heat, and they should crisp perfectly — right? Well, no.

If you pull your vegetables out of the oven only to see they're soggy or unevenly roasted, chances are you've missed a critical cooking step. Whether you're struggling to get that roasted flavor or attempting to make the absolute crispest vegetables you've ever made, the tips below can help you achieve your goal.