The Reason Overcrowding Your Convection Oven Is A Huge Mistake

We've all been there: cutting it a little bit close with dinner prepping and with a lot of dinner guests coming over, stuffing the convection oven to the brim with sheets of lasagna bolognese, trying to get everything ready on the dot. But look, as tempting as that is, you're much better off taking it slow and keeping the oven's chamber as free as you could.

Convection ovens, by definition, cook your food by letting hot air move around it. When you overcrowd the oven, you're basically throwing a wrench in the works. The lack of air circulation leads to a bottleneck where part of the food gets overheated (which can lead to some charring), while the other is left in the cold and ends up undercooked.

This isn't just about uneven cooking, though. When they're lumped together, the food becomes thicker and requires more time to heat up in the center. Often the case, what you expected to be a shortcut will turn into a prolonged kitchen saga, and your plan ends up half-baked — quite literally.