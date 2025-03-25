How To Prep Shrimp For The Grill For The Maximum Possible Flavor

Even with this prep, shrimp are vulnerable to drying out. If you want the best textures, pay attention to your cooking time. "Shrimp are fast cookers," Ed Cotton warns. "They can cook in up to two to three minutes on a high temp grill (400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit)." After they are ready to go, the chef recommends letting the shrimp rest a bit before drizzling with lemon.

Concerning the on or off shrimp tail debate, Cotton notes that, "This is a personal preference thing in my opinion. But keeping the shell on the tail area is a nice addition or touch." Of course, this isn't just about giving yourself a shrimp handle; it adds to the anticipation. "After the grilled shrimp comes off the grill and is put down in front of the guest, that aroma from the charred tail shell really awakens that sense of smell and makes the shrimp that much more interesting," Cotton adds.

If you really want to go the extra mile, the chef suggests that you stop throwing away shrimp shells. "After peeling and preparing the shrimp for the grill, I like to take the shells and infuse them into an oil/butter while slowly cooking them in it," Cotton reveals. "Add herbs to the oil to help enhance and heighten the flavor." What is this concoction for? Cotton explains that you can "brush this shrimp oil or butter over the shrimp while cooking them for maximum flavor enhancement." What could be more flavorful than shrimp brushed with shrimp?