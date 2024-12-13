Ina Garten's Answer To The Shrimp Tails On Vs Off Debate

Whether it's fried up and stuffed into a po' boy sandwich or sauteed to perfection atop a plate of linguine, there's no denying the endlessly versatile appeal of shrimp. But if there is any controversy surrounding the delectable crustacean, it's what to do with the tails. While some diners choose to dispose of it, other foodies firmly believe that you should never remove shrimp tails before cooking. It's true that leaving the tail intact can help enhance the umami flavors of the shrimp, and it is indeed edible depending on how you prepare it. But the tails can also be hard, sharp, and tough to eat — quite the contrast to that soft and tender meaty center we all know and love.

So, to de-tail or not to de-tail? Well, leave it to the Barefoot Contessa to come up with the perfect shellfish solution. During an interview with NPR alongside Stephen Colbert (who recently appeared on her show, "Be My Guest"), Ina Garten settled the shrimp tail debate once and for all. "If you're going to pick up the shrimp by the tail and eat it and then throw the tail away, that's fine," Garten began. "But if you're using shrimp in a dish where you're going to eat it with a knife and fork, it definitely shouldn't have tails on it." And there you have it, folks. Shrimp as a finger food? Tails are a go. Shrimp in a sauce, salad, or soup dish? Tails are a no.