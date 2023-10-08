Why You Should Never Remove Shrimp Tails Before You Cook Them

Is there anything more humbling than digging around in your shrimp scampi in order to remove the tail from every piece of shrimp? Sure, it's less embarrassing in the privacy of your own home, but when at a restaurant, the last thing you want to do is have melted butter and oil dripping down your fingers as you struggle to wrestle the shrimp out of its tail. However, while this task may seem tedious, there are many reasons you should leave the tails on your cooked shrimp.

For one, leaving the tails on will help you grip the shrimp better. It will also give your dish extra flavor and moisture and make them look larger and more visually appealing. In addition, shrimp tails are beneficial to your health. Not only are the tails digestible, but they're rich in protein, fiber, iron, calcium, and vitamin B.