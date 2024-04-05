The A La Plancha Method For Shrimp With Smokier Flavor

Understanding "a la plancha" cooking, and how it affects your food, starts with a basic understanding of the term. In Spanish, the word plancha simply refers to a flat heated surface, usually made from cast iron, which historically could have been used both in and out of the kitchen. Now, it's universally tied to the culinary world and appears in both professional and home kitchens, albeit with a few variations between the two.

Overall, a plancha facilitates high-heat cooking and is spacious enough for making several foods at the same time. Many of us own home-kitchen versions known as griddles, which come in handy for family-style pancakes, scrambled eggs, grilled cheese sandwiches, and sizzling up crowd-portions of hamburger patties. There's the plug-in countertop version, a built-in griddle in larger stovetops, and even transportable ones for laying across an outdoor grill. They're all forms of a plancha, and fortunately, they're transformational when it comes to cooking seafood, especially shrimp.

Shrimp cooks very quickly, so they can handle the super-hot surface of a plancha. It sears those little crustaceans to crispy nirvana on the exterior without under- or over-cooking the interior, all while sealing in juices for ultimate succulence. A major added benefit is a deliciously smoky flavor that infuses the moist shrimp as they hit that high heat. It goes without saying that the same effect occurs when placing a standalone plancha over some heated grill grates. Better yet, consider buying a larger grill with a built-in griddle.