The Reason You Shouldn't Cut Steak Too Thinly When Pan Searing

A pan seared steak is a classic example of easy to do, easy to mess up. On the surface, searing requires nothing but a hot pan and some salt and pepper to produce a perfectly cooked steak. High temperature cooking creates the ideal environment for producing a browned, textural exterior while leaving the center tender. But as you learn after cutting into a tough, flavorless steak, there's more to it than that. Searing is an excellent method for making a steak, but you have to prepare the meat properly before you start cooking, and be precise during every step to avoid ruining your meal. One of the most important details to be wary of is the thickness of your steak, because in a high-heat situation like searing, a steak that is too thin can get overcooked on the inside long before the outside is properly browned.

There is not one perfect thickness for pan-seared steak, but the best range is from 1 ½ to 2 inches thick, with the former being the most ideal. Searing steak is all about getting the contrast between a crispy exterior and a rare to medium rare interior, and even steaks that are prepared properly and patted dry will need some time to achieve the perfectly cooked crust that makes them great. With a steak that's too thin, the interior will absorb more heat, and jump past medium rare far too quickly for a properly cooked cut of beef.