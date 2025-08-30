20 Colorful Appliances For A Bolder, Brighter Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bid farewell to minimalist and all-white kitchen designs — at least for now. It's no secret that character and nostalgia are returning to modern homes. Instead of fixating on sleek aesthetics, there's a bid to achieve bolder and brighter kitchens ... and appliances are a subtle hack for injecting color.

Kitchen refurbs are notoriously draining, both on the wallet and your headspace. Whether it's an investment in new cabinets or taking the DIY jump to paint or add peel-and-stick, the process is often lengthy. That's what makes instantaneous purchases so brilliant; sure, you can give your white kitchen a pop of color by painting its island. But adding a butter yellow kettle? Or a pink mixer? Those decisions feel a tad more reversible (and much less labor-intensive). Colorful appliances are a one-way ticket to a fun, inspiring kitchen, and these snappy purchases don't need to cost the world. Here are 20 of the most colorful appliances to spruce up a faded-feeling kitchen. Who doesn't need a little color in their life?