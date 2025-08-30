20 Colorful Appliances For A Bolder, Brighter Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bid farewell to minimalist and all-white kitchen designs — at least for now. It's no secret that character and nostalgia are returning to modern homes. Instead of fixating on sleek aesthetics, there's a bid to achieve bolder and brighter kitchens ... and appliances are a subtle hack for injecting color.
Kitchen refurbs are notoriously draining, both on the wallet and your headspace. Whether it's an investment in new cabinets or taking the DIY jump to paint or add peel-and-stick, the process is often lengthy. That's what makes instantaneous purchases so brilliant; sure, you can give your white kitchen a pop of color by painting its island. But adding a butter yellow kettle? Or a pink mixer? Those decisions feel a tad more reversible (and much less labor-intensive). Colorful appliances are a one-way ticket to a fun, inspiring kitchen, and these snappy purchases don't need to cost the world. Here are 20 of the most colorful appliances to spruce up a faded-feeling kitchen. Who doesn't need a little color in their life?
Red Smeg fridge-freezer
Think of brands that offer stylish retro appliances, and Smeg isn't far away. This cherry-red fridge-freezer is a surefire way to bring a pop of color into even the dreariest of kitchens. Inspired by the '50s, but suited to 2025 and beyond, this appliance has a double-door system for convenient yet aesthetic food storage.
Red Elite Gourmet slow cooker
A quick glance at the slow cooker recipes that take 10 minutes or less to prep, and it's easy to understand this appliance's popularity. This metallic red Elite Gourmet Electric Slow Cooker, though? It's turning heads for a different reason. With dishwasher-safe glass and adjustable temperatures, it's a fun and practical addition to any modern kitchen.
Purple BELLA toaster
If you haven't researched the absolute best uses for your toaster, then press pause and go down that rabbit hole. Toasters are one of the most underrated kitchen appliances, and ironically, amongst the equipment we see most regularly. Why not treat yourself to a plum BELLA 2-Slice Toaster?
Pink Paris Hilton Air Fryer
Pink is among the bolder color choices that are trending this year. Stars like Dolly Parton have embraced the pink kitchen aesthetic, and perhaps you're not surprised to see Paris Hilton here. Her store has launched stylish appliances, and the pink Paris Hilton Air Fryer is available with a touchscreen display and PFAS-free non-stick basket.
Pink Nostalgia microwave
Why stop when you're on a roll? Pink is a recurring theme in colorful kitchens today, and air fryers aren't the only Barbie-approved appliance. Some things are worth the splurge, and for vintage lovers, this beautifully clunky Nostalgia Retro Countertop Microwave is exactly that. Intentionally adding color to spaces is one of the best vintage design trends as an antidote to all-white kitchens.
Green Smeg car refrigerator
Quirky? Yes. Bold? Definitely. This bright-green Smeg refrigerator is a fun addition to any kitchen. The car theme is an acquired taste (maybe it'll work its way towards the garage), but it creates a funky solution for keeping drinks cool — without overwhelming the main fridge. It even has interior lighting.
Blue Galanz microwave
For a splash of baby blue, this Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Oven is a compromise between "bold" and "soft." The curved microwave glass and elongated lettering are fun touches to add a bit of nostalgia to cooking spaces. We've all got to start somewhere, right? And if you aren't quite ready to launch into the most intense colors, this is a baby step towards brightness.
Lime-green OVENTE kettle
It is giving Scooby Doo. Yet, with "lime cream" scoring amongst the trending shades of green in 2025, why not go a little bolder? This lime-green OVENTE Electric Kettle is an absolute bargain, and it's guaranteed to inject personality into kitchens. At the time of writing, the reviews are glowing, with 4.4 stars over 54,000 reviews.
Red Coca-Cola cooler with a built-in speaker
There are so many fascinating facts about the Coca-Cola company. It's probably not surprising that the company has pushed the boat out and created an iconic drinks cooler. This Koolatron 6-Can Mini Fridge has a built-in speaker. With its bright-red color and blasting tunes, it's bound to bring bucketloads of good vibes and energy — from the kitchen to garden parties.
Nespresso's CitiZ Cherry Red Coffee Machine
In case it's slipped your attention: cherry red is trending. And how better to embrace the intensity of this color than with a caffeine kick? Nespresso's CitiZ Cherry Red Coffee Machine has a classically bold aesthetic; it's perfect for adding color to your mornings.
Blue Hamilton Beach blender
Usually, there's a long list of popular blender settings to learn. But for this Hamilton Beach Portable Blender? The process is as simple as possible; click the button, and enjoy the baby blue aesthetic. With a respectable 4.2 stars, amassed over 68,000 reviews, the straightforward design is clearly doing something right.
Honey-colored KitchenAid mixer
KitchenAid regularly ranks amongst the best stand mixers, according to reviews. This Tangerine KitchenAid Mixer is a bolder take on the classic yellow options; this is a strong-colored appliance with an elegant appeal. For regular bakers or dedicated home chefs, it's well worth indulging in a colorful mixer — you'll be seeing it a lot.
Yellow SUSTEAS kettle
On the sunnier side, this light-yellow SUSTEAS Electric Kettle is a softer way to brighten a kitchen. We've already seen the revival of yellow (it's the unlikely color that's making its way onto kitchen cabinets for a trendy look). Kettles are another appliance that home-owners spend their days looking at, so why not inject some personality through color?
Green and gold Breville Juice Fountain
In all honesty, Breville Juice Fountains don't come cheap. But with that classy green-gold combination? Who said the appliance needed to be? This juicer is a prime candidate for those seeking muted options for their kitchens — it's elegant, and taps into those trending olive greens.
Pink BELLA rocket blender
The decision to add color to kitchens can leave you feeling fickle. Is bold really the effect you're craving? There is no right or wrong answer. For those on the fence, muted pink is a delicate way to introduce color into a kitchen, and this BELLA Portable Rocket Blender is an affordable starting point.
Pink GreenLife electric skillet
It's hard to envision an aesthetic-looking skillet, isn't it? Yet that's exactly what this GreenLife Square Electric Skillet does. In tasteful pink, it adds a pop of color to otherwise cramped countertops — even in the depths of your latest recipe, there'll be a pleasant element of stylishness. With 4.6 stars over 3,900 reviews, it's starting to garner attention.
Red Smeg dishwasher
Déjà vu? Not quite. This cherry-red Smeg Dishwasher is a perfect match for that fridge-freezer we showcased earlier, though. In retro 50s style, this appliance fits neatly under countertops, from which it adds boldly to your kitchen's overall aesthetic. With deep reds riding a resurgence in design trends, it could be a beautiful investment.
Orange OVENTE kettle
Nothing says "bold" like a bright orange, does it? This OVENTE Electric Kettle is available in a funky orange and is guaranteed to add flair to quieter-feeling kitchens. With 4.5 stars over 51,000 reviews, clearly it's already leaving quite an impression. It's a prime candidate as a budget-friendly appliance to add brightness to a kitchen.
Blue and gold Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
Breville is popping its head up again, and this time, with a Smart Oven Air Fryer. This well-performing product combines air frying with an impressive array of cooking techniques. But for those seeking a bolder kitchen aesthetic? There's an important factor here: the elegant blue and gold colors. Navy blue has been trending for a hot minute, and the gold adds a luxurious appeal.
Pink Bosch fridge-freezer
Bosch is a household name, but perhaps you're not familiar with its Interchangeable Fridge-Freezer Doors? Shopping for a fridge-freezer at Bosch, it's possible to take a pick-and-mix approach — picking a colorful door (like this light rose) to match the actual appliance. It's a flexible method of breathing some color into the average household's kitchen.