8 Popular Blender Settings (And What They Do)

If you want to have total control over what you are blending, the "pulse" function will come in handy. It allows you to use the full speed of the blades for as much time as you want, as they will come to a stop when you release the button. This means you can pulse the food for a few seconds at a time, check it, then continue if required, which reduces the chances of you overdoing it.

In most models the pulse function will be full power, so you can confidently put most foods in to give them a quick blast. It's the ideal function to use if you want to have some texture left in your sauces or dips, or to finely chop veggies. Making a mirepoix is an ideal way to put the pulse button to use, to ensure you end up with finely diced vegetables without it turning to liquid. For the best results, pulse your food in small batches, rather than throwing everything in at once. The pulse function can also be a great way to introduce responsible children to the workings of the blender, since it will cut off as soon as they let go. They should, of course, be under constant supervision as they whizz up their first ever batch of pancake batter or pizza sauce.