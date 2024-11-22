12 Simple Ways To Get More Out Of Your Countertop Blender

If you enjoy using your blender to make smoothies or sauces, you presumably love the convenience — just chuck everything in and turn it on, right? Well, if you want the smoothest possible result, then no. There is a correct way to add the ingredients to your blender, and not paying attention to it can create a lumpy liquid or lead to you scraping chunks from the blades (more on that later).

As a rule, most of us add the fruit and other solid ingredients to the blender first, then top up with the liquid, but that is actually the wrong order. Start with your liquid to allow the blades to easily blend the rest of the ingredients. If your blender has built-in measuring lines, it will also allow you to accurately judge how much liquid you have added. Next in should be the dried powders, which now won't stick to the blades thanks to the presence of the milk, juice, or water.

Now add fruits and veggies in this order: leafy greens, soft fruits, and then harder ones. Yogurt can also be added at this point, to ensure it is completely mixed by the end. The hardest ingredients go in last — nuts, seeds, ice, and any frozen fruit. Using this method, the harder ingredients on top will push down the softer ones, which should result in a smoother, more consistent drink. So next time you're about to toss all your ingredients in at once, stop for a second and change the order — your blender blades will thank you for it.

