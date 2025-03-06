13 Easy Mistakes You've Been Making With Your Blender

One very common mistake people make when using a blender is overfilling it. You may assume that since the ingredients will become compressed and end up taking up less space once blended that it's okay to fill it to the brim. However, this reasoning is problematic and can open you up to a range of problems. First, if you add too many ingredients to the blender, it is going to put more pressure on the lid. It is possible that this increased pressure causes the lid to pop off, or at least loosen enough for some of the ingredients to leak through gaps.

Overfilling a blender may also damage the motor or decrease its overall lifespan. In order to work properly, a blender needs sufficient space for the ingredients to move around. Otherwise, the blades will have to work harder or could even jam, placing undue stress on the motor. Instead, take note of the location of the max-fill line on your model. Avoid adding ingredients above this line. This will keep pressure to a minimum and ensure that there is enough air in the mix to prevent the ingredients from jamming the blades or forcing the motor to work harder than it should.